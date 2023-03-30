Upper Riccarton library to close temporarily for upgrades

The Upper Riccarton library will close for three weeks in April. (Screenshot)

Christchurch’s library and café on Main South Rd in Upper Riccarton will close for nearly three weeks for upgrades.

The library will be closed form April 11 to 30 as work to replace the bathrooms and upgrade the air conditioning, lighting systems and paintwork is completed. The doors to the learning centre will also be replaced.

The upgrade has been planned to coincide with the Riccarton High School holidays, however some work will continue into the first week of the school term.

“We have a rolling programme of renewal work across our libraries network and Upper Riccarton is the latest to benefit from this,” Christchurch City Council head of libraries and information Carolyn Robertson said.

“It’s important that we maintain our libraries to a high standard so they remain comfortable and welcoming spaces for the public to enjoy.”

Red Café operates under a separate lease but will use the closure period to upgrade the café service area.

During the closure, reserved items can be collected from Fendalton Library unless otherwise requested.

Items cannot be returned to Upper Riccarton Library during this period, but can be returned to any other Christchurch library.

The mobile library will visit Upper Riccarton on Tuesdays 10.30am to 11.30am and Fridays 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

The nearest alternative libraries are Fendalton Library on the corner of Jeffreys and Clyde roads and Hornby Library on Goulding Ave.