Probation staff on strike over cost of living, pay gap with private sector

Community Corrections staff in Christchurch were among 1900 workers to strike around the country on Thursday over the rising cost of living and pay gap with the private sector.

The strike was the second of three planned by the staff after nine months of negotiations between the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi, and the Department of Corrections. The third strike is planned for April 27.

The workers include electronic monitoring staff, practice leaders, probation officers, bail support officers, community work supervisors and programme facilitators.

It was the first time these workers had gone on strike since 2001, PSA lead organiser Josephine O’Connor said.

“We remain frustrated with Corrections, so workers are left with little choice but to continue this action to send a strong message that the existing pay offer is inadequate,’’ she said.

“We need an offer that properly recognises the pressures on the households of members and the valuable work our members do to keep communities safe.”