Life story: Journalist Jo McKenzie-McLean

OBITUARY: Johanna McKenzie-McLean, b. Invercargill, April 30, 1978, d. Cromwell, July 25, 2023.

Most journalists, if they are talented enough and work for long enough, come to be defined by one big subject or one cause. And it is rarely a subject they could have imagined becoming theirs when they started their career.

For Stuff journalist Jo McKenzie-McLean​, that subject was cancer. She was frank about her battle with cancer, and while some people don’t like that language, “battle” was the operative word – the award-winning podcast she made in 2022 with friend and fellow Stuff journalist Colleen O’Hanlon​ was titled Jo vs Cancer.

But despite the subject matter it was, like all things about McKenzie-McLean, also distinguished by an outrageous sense of humour and a palpable warmth. It was a cancer podcast that made listeners laugh and cry, just as she did. Even if they never met her, readers and listeners soon felt like they knew her.

They sympathised with her and hoped for the best. That makes it even harder for those listeners and readers, let alone her family and her many friends in the journalism industry, to accept that she lost her fight against cancer this week, aged just 45.

McKenzie-McLean was born in Invercargill and was proud of being “a big-boned Southland girl”, as she put it. She was educated at Southland Girls’ High School and studied English at the University of Otago, but after the death by suicide of her brother Kris in 1999, she returned to Invercargill to be near her family. She began working for the Southland Times, where she wrote a column called “Uptown Girl”.

Editor Fred Tullett​ advised her to make it a career and she moved to Christchurch to study journalism at the University of Canterbury.

She started working for The Press in 2004 and made her name as a crime reporter. She had a rare knack for getting along with everybody, earning the trust of those she wrote about, emphasising their humanity and recognising their suffering. One stand-out story from that time was an interview with the father of a murdered prostitute.

After her son Travis was born, she moved to Cromwell in Central Otago, where her daughter Morgan was born. Several months later an opportunity to re-join the workforce came up and to help care for her children, her mother Shari​ and stepfather Brett moved to Cromwell. She was conscious that, after her brother’s death, she was her mother’s only child and so appreciated the opportunity to once again be living close to her parents.

His death also taught her to never take life for granted. In 2020 she wrote powerfully about the shock of losing him 20 years earlier, and how the grief never entirely recedes.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Jo McKenzie-Mclean photographed after surgery in 2022.

Not all journalists can write about themselves without seeming self-indulgent, but McKenzie-McLean’s cancer stories and podcast episodes were always frank, humane and helpful.

It was hard to hear her account of being repeatedly denied a colonoscopy by medical staff in Central Otago without feeling angry about the missed chance for an earlier diagnosis.

It seemed a clear example of the “postcode lottery”. She approached a doctor with her concerns about unusual bowel problems, when she was just 40, and was told she did not fit the criteria.

Eventually she got a diagnosis, and she described the deep shock of being told she had stage 4 bowel cancer: “It was like time stood still and all the breath inside me had been vacuumed out. The doctor’s lips were moving, but I couldn’t hear her voice.”

Stuff Jo McKenzie-McLean was never one to miss a challenge while working as a journalist.

Her podcast will continue to be essential listening for anyone struggling with how to talk to a friend or family member about a subject that remains taboo for so many, as well as those coming to terms with a diagnosis.

She raised some challenging issues, such as the Government’s collection of GST on expensive drugs that had been paid for by community fundraising, and the urgent need for more thorough screening programmes.

She also became a marriage and funeral celebrant while in Central Otago and felt privileged to be close to people at such important times. She could empathise with those who were grieving and share in the joy of those who were at their happiest.

Stuff ....Putting the Mac in McKenzie-McLean

Stuff ...trying out Queenstown's canyon swing

Stuff ...A ride in a racing car

She was married once, to Steven Chamberlain​, the father of her children, and she proposed to her childhood friend and her partner for the last five years, Michael Hartstonge​, in the week before she died.

Friends and colleagues uniformly say that if you met her, you never forgot her. O’Hanlon recalled that at their first meeting McKenzie-McLean had “a megawatt smile and massive personality”. In the office, she was famous for being an over-sharer, with infectious humour and a down-to-earth nature.

That warmth persisted even into her illness. Marie Wales​ from the Cancer Society spoke of how a visit to McKenzie-McLean would cheer her up.

In one episode of the podcast, McKenzie-McLean talked movingly about discovering a letter she wrote as a teenager to her future self. The teenager hoped that the future McKenzie-McLean would go on to make a difference, and in the present, she realised that her cancer stories were doing just that.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Chalky Carr Trust Patron Gemma McCaw and Jo McKenzie-McLean during the Chalky Carr Trust Party, where Jo spoke about her cancer journey.

“I’ve got the unique perspective of being a journalist so I look at things differently. I ask questions. I have looked at the health system through a journalist’s eye, not just a patient’s eye, and been quite shocked about some of the things that I’ve encountered, in terms of equity and drug funding.”

She also spoke of wanting to set an example for her children, who were then aged 9 and 12.

“I want them to see that cancer might have hijacked my life but it hasn’t crippled me,” she said. “I’m doing the best I can in a really shit situation. I try to live my best life while I’m living, and do it with a smile and strength.”

She did that, and it was inspirational.