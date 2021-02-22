Then and now: The February 2011 Christchurch earthquake in pictures

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel believes there will be renewed interest in the city as it rebuilds after the earthquakes.

It can be hard to remember what parts of Christchurch looked like just moments after the February 22, 2011, struck.

Our before and after interactive widgets below show key spots in Christchurch as they appeared after the earthquake struck, and how they look today.

Click the button at the top of each interactive image to compare the photos.

The Link Centre, High St. The property runs between High and Hereford streets and housed a shopping arcade and multi-storey office building before the earthquakes.

The Baptist Church on Madras St/Oxford Tce. The new church opened in December 2017 after the congregation spent five years and $8.5 million planning and rebuilding.

The west side of Colombo St just north of Gloucester St. The city’s new convention centre is being built on the site.

The CTV building on Madras St, where 115 people died when the building collapsed.

The PGC building on Cambridge Tce, where 18 people were killed.

Manchester St, looking southwest from just north of the Gloucester St intersection.

Norwich Quay, Lyttelton. The seaside suburb lost most of its heritage buildings in the February earthquake.

London St, Lyttelton. This area has been earmarked for the Collett’s Corner development – a three-storey, community-owned $14m project by Ohu Developments.

It will house a wellness centre, hospitality outlets with shops on the ground floor, and 20 privately-owned apartments above.

The Lyttelton Timeball Station underwent a $3 million, year-long restoration after it was damaged beyond repair in the February 2011 quake. The station collapsed after another significant shake in June that year.

The old police headquarters on Hereford St, before the building was imploded in May 2015. It was one of only two buildings to be imploded after the quake, along with Radio Network House on Gloucester St in August 2012.

Colombo St, Sydenham, looking south from the Moorhouse Ave overbridge. Many of the buildings along this stretch were destroyed in the quake.

The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament on Barbadoes St. The Catholic cathedral is currently being demolished and a new one will be built for about $40m on a site closer to the city centre.

The Christ Church Cathedral right in the centre of Christchurch is slowly being restored.

A fundraising campaign will be launched in March to raise up to $26m by October to keep the $154.3m restoration project on track.

Many buildings were damaged on Tuam St, between Madras and Manchester streets.

The Cranmer Courts complex was demolished in 2012, despite public protest. The site has been earmarked for apartments.

The Carlton Hotel on the corner of Bealey Ave and Papanui Rd was demolished after the quake and operated out of a temporary container bar until November 2012.

The hotel was then rebuilt and opened in September 2013.

Lichfield St, looking east from Durham St. The city’s new bus interchange is on the right.

Oxford Tce, known before the earthquake as The Strip, was completely rebuilt after the quake and is now known as The Terrace.

The Oxford on Avon restaurant site remains an empty site in 2021, 10 years after the quake.

The Grand Chancellor can be seen on the right of the first picture, which looks south on Manchester St from just north of Armagh intersection.

The hotel appeared to be on a lean after the February quake and was demolished.