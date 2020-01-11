Kayaker reported missing on Lake Ellesmere

The search for a kayaker who did not return from a trip on Lake Ellesmere will resume on Sunday morning.

The man was reported overdue around noon on Saturday, having been expected to return a couple of hours earlier.

Police co-ordinated the search effort, with a helicopter dispatched just after 2pm.

Jet skis and inflatable rescue boats were also involved in the search.

The man's kayak was located around 2.30pm but he was not found.

Police are speaking with his family members who were at the lake.