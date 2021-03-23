Police appeal for information following suspicious hay bale fire near Ashburton

A large haystack was destroyed by fire at Longbeach Farm Estate in Eiffelton, near Ashburton, on Sunday.

About $40,000 worth of hay bales went up in flames near Ashburton, prompting a police investigation.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the fire at Longbeach Farm Estate in Eiffelton at 4.30am on Sunday.

A stack of 1000 square bales valued at $40,000 was engulfed in flames. It was located about 10 metres from the intersection of Lower Beach and Windermere roads.

No injuries were reported, but a large and expensive clean-up operation was ongoing.

In a statement, police said they wanted to hear from anyone with information about suspicious people or vehicles in the area leading up to the fire.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Anthony Clare on 105 and quote event number P045894760.

Information could also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.