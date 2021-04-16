New $21.5m sports centre to open Rolleston with interactive, digital wall

Selwyn's mayor, councillors and Apollo Construction had a look at the new $21.5m Selwyn Sports Centre ahead of its official opening on May 2.

A $21.5 million sports centre with a New Zealand-first interactive digital wall is preparing to open in Rolleston next month.

The centre, on Broadlands Drive, has areas for fitness classes, an upstairs indoor walking track, and eight sports courts that can be used for basketball, netball, futsal, volleyball, and tennis.

The Selwyn District Council said Selwyn Netball, Selwyn United Football and the Selwyn Sports Trust would host competitions at the new centre.

Regional and South Island-wide tournaments were booked for the new centre too.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The new sports centre has an interactive digital play wall, which is a first in New Zealand.

The design of a hard floor also meant it could host events such as a market or car show in the future too.

The centre featured a digital play wall that could have immersive, interactive video games projected onto it – including math and geography puzzles and “hit the target” contests.

“It’s a really cool piece of tech for Selwyn,” the new centre's manager, Dave Tippett, said.

“It brings together gaming technology and sport and fitness in a really fun way that we think people of all ages will enjoy, but especially younger people.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Some of the courts are named after late Kiwi cricketer John F Reid.

The wall used interactive sports technology from Canadian-based company Lü. New Zealand company Tacktile installed the wall.

There would be a small charge to use the technology to cover the licence of the games – but the exact charge had not yet been confirmed.

The centre overall had solar panels that were expected to generate 80 per cent of its power consumption during the summer period.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The sports centre has courts for basketball, futsal, volleyball and tennis.

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton said he was “really excited” about the sports centre opening. It would be used for a range of community activities, including car shows and markets.

Broughton said some of the courts at the centre were named after New Zealand cricketer and administrator John F Reid, who died in December.

“He was the instigator of this project.

“He came to council and said would you think about building a community facility that would support a range of sports.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A sneak peek of the new sports centre was given to visitors on Friday.

Reid was appointed as project manager on the centre, he said.

“John unfortunately passed away before we were able to open this facility.

“Condolences to his family through this time, but we’ve named the courts after him in honour of his contribution to this magnificent facility.”