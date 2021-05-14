Selwyn council not kitten around: all cats in district must be microchipped

All cats in Selwyn will need to be microchipped from July next year.

Canterbury’s Selwyn district will be the first in the South Island to make microchipping cats mandatory, with owners facing fines of thousands of dollars if they breach the new laws.

Selwyn District Council this week voted to adopt the Keeping Animals, Poultry and Bees Bylaw, setting out rules for keeping animals in urban areas, including new limits on backyard chicken and beehive numbers.

All cats in the district over 4 months old will need to be microchipped by July 1 next year.

Selwyn is the fourth council in New Zealand to mandate microchipping after Wellington, Palmerston North, and Whanganui – and the first in the South Island.

In a statement, the council said the requirement received strong support during public consultation, and national research showed half of Kiwi owners already microchipped their cats.

The new controls will also affect people who keep backyard poultry.

People in towns like Rolleston will be limited to 12 hens on a property – but not allowed roosters or peacocks.

Lambs under 6 months old, and no more than two beehives, are also allowed.

The council said exemptions would be considered for more hives on properties greater than 1500 square metres, or those located next to reserves or rural land.

Supplied Peacocks and roosters will no longer be allowed in urban areas in Selwyn.

The new bylaw allows the council to investigate and act on nuisance complaints relating to animals, including odour and noise complaints.

Council regulatory manager Billy Charlton said if they receive a complaint they will try an educational approach first, and the bylaw does not give council staff the ability to seize animals.

“However, Ccouncil has the ability to use enforcement processes when compliance cannot be gained.

“If a breach was deemed bad enough, the mechanism under most bylaws is to take the matter to the district court through a prosecution, and on conviction – and only on conviction – there would be a fine of up to $20,000.”

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Cat owners could face substantial fines for refusing to vaccinate their moggies (file photo).

Charlton said the council currently has no idea how many cats live in Selwyn.

“Unlike dogs there is no requirement under New Zealand law to register cats or other pets, which means there is no mechanism to accurately count the number of domestic cats in the district.”

Of those who gave their views on the bylaw, 81 per cent supported microchipping.

Reasons included making cat owners more aware of the harm their feline friends can do to wildlife, and making it easier to get lost or stolen pets home.

The rooster and peacock ban was made on the basis of the “noise and nuisance” they can cause, Charlton said, and the 12-hen limit was decided after discussions with poultry breeders about what a reasonable number would be.

STUFF North Canterbury Chicken Rescue's Amanda Gill and Liv Magee believe every animal deserves a decent life.

Christchurch SPCA has warned against people releasing poultry if they find they no longer meet requirements.

On Thursday night a flock of chickens and roosters was abandoned at Coes Ford. Three are now in the care of SPCA, and six are with North Canterbury Chicken Rescue.

Christchurch SPCA manager Kelly Wyatt said the birds are not as self-sufficient as people think.

“They get predated by cats, dogs and hawks, if it’s by the roadside they get hit by cars, they can starve, or end up with parasite infestations.

“They suffer, unfortunately, and it’s not always quick.”

Wyatt said they hope not to see an influx of birds after the bylaw comes into effect.

While the SPCA does have a limited capacity to take on poultry and would be happy to give advice, she said, the best thing people can do is try to re-home them themselves.

The bylaw comes into effect on July 1, except for the microchipping rule, which comes into effect in July next year.