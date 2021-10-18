New $4.2 million artificial hockey and football fields being built in Rolleston

Foster Park in Rolleston pictured in 2017. Two new artificial sports fields are being built in the park.

Two new artificial fields – one for hockey and one for football – are being built in Rolleston and it’s hoped they will be ready for next year’s winter sports season.

The Selwyn District Council has funded the $4.2 million project and appointed contractor Polytan to lead the construction. The new fields will be built in Foster Park, next to the district’s $21.5m sports centre, which opened earlier this year.

The council's property group manager, Douglas Marshall, said the new fields were an exciting step for sport in Selwyn.

“These are latest technology, high quality pitches that will be the envy of other areas.”

The fields would be predominantly used by the local Waikirikiri hockey club and the Selwyn United football club, but would be built to a standard capable of hosting national and international-level matches

The football pitch will have some small stands and will host Southern League matches. The league hosts premier football teams from around the South Island, including Selwyn.

The hockey turf will be a full-size field, a first for the district.

Phil Millar, the Selwyn District Council's major projects team manager, said meeting the highest standards would ensure there would be no restrictions on Selwyn sports clubs when competing at the highest levels.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Selwyn's mayor, councillors and Apollo Construction had a look at the new $21.5m Selwyn Sports Centre ahead of its official opening on May 2.

“These turfs are being built for Selwyn sports clubs and residents to ensure they get the best experience,” he said.

Waikirikiri hockey club president Paul Wilson said the new turf would be a “huge step” for hockey in the district.

“It gives us the opportunity to grow into all age grades, not just juniors.”

The hockey club was founded in 2017 – the same year a half-sized hockey turf opened in Foster Park.

Selwyn United president Stan de Rooy said the turf would be a big boost for the club, which has 1200 members, and would take pressure off grass field usage.

De Rooy said given the new pitch would have multiple field markings, it could be used by juniors too.

The Selwyn District Council approved the funds for the new artificial fields in its latest 10-year budget, known formally as a long-term plan.

Both fields were expected to open when the winter sports season got under way in 2022.