Mid-Canterbury home left uninhabitable by kitchen fire

Crews from as far away as Ashburton attended the Methven blaze (file photo).

A Mid-Canterbury home has been left unlivable after a kitchen fire on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to a residential property on Rakaia River Rd, just out of Methven, about 6pm.

Fire and Emergency spokesman Andrew Norris said when crews arrived, they found a house “well-involved” in fire.

The blaze appeared to have started in the kitchen.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control by 8.30pm, he said, and the building had suffered moderate damage.

“It’s not liveable in its current state... [but] there were no injuries, and it’s not considered suspicious.”