Emergency services were called to Arthur’s Pass National Park on Saturday night (file photo).

Search and rescue operators have found the body of an overdue tramper in a Canterbury national park.

A police spokeswoman said the woman was reported missing after failing to return from a hike on Saturday in the Arthur’s Pass National Park.

They offered their sympathies to her friends and family, she said.

Police would be making enquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner.