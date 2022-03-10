Ashburton fire caused by 'spontaneous combustion', cause of Arthur's Pass blaze unclear

Five helicopters batteled a fast moving vegetation fire in Arthur’s Pass on Wednesday.

The cause of a large vegetation fire in Arthur’s Pass remains unknown a day later, while a smaller but “significant” fire near Ashburton was deemed to have been caused by a “spontaneous combustion”.

On Thursday, two crews returned to the scene of the Arthur's Pass blaze near Mt White Bridge in Canterbury, where on Wednesday it had spread to the size of 20 international rugby fields.

At its peak, five helicopters and multiple crews fought the fast moving fire, which started about 12.20pm.

Smoke drift threatened to close nearby State Highway 73, but while it remained open, a freight train due to pass through at 3pm was forced to wait at Cass Station for clearance from fire crews.

READ MORE:

* Crews return to scene of widespread vegetation fire in Arthur's Pass

* Arthur's Pass landscape charred after 'rapidly' moving vegetation fire

* Large hedge fire spreads in rural Canterbury, damaging barn and farm vehicles



The fire, which had been “moving rapidly”, was largely extinguished by 8pm.

The fire had spread due to the dry conditions in the area, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

Two crews returned to the scene on Thursday to check on any hot spots.

STACY SQUIRES Five helicopters and multiple crews fought the blaze near Mt White Bridge, which started about 12.20pm on Wednesday.

A rural fire investigator had attended the scene on Wednesday, but whether a cause had been determined by Thursday was unclear, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, firefighters spent nearly 11 hours battling a blaze near Ashburton which damaged hundreds of hay bales overnight.

Fire crews were first called to a rural property in the Pendarves area at around 2.20pm on Wednesday. Three crews and four tankers battled the blaze.

A spokesman said the fire was “significant” and by Wednesday evening, crews were working to break down the stack of bales to control the fire.

Fire and Emergency/Supplied On Wednesday, three crews and four tankers battled a from a hay bale fire that started by spontaneous combustion in Pendarves, near Ashburton.

Shift manager Simon Lyford said crews worked at the scene until 1am. A digger and a bulldozer were also used to bury the burning bales.

Overall, around 650 bales of hay and about 40 metres of hedge were affected.

It was believed the fire started by spontaneous combustion, Fire and Emergency said.

The stack was over 800 large bales of annual rye grass.

The fire service recommended people kept the hay bales in smaller stacks which could reduce the build-up of heat and to keep stacks away from other sheds and assets.

It also recommended stacks be checked twice daily for a minimum of 40 days after baling.