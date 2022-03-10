Overnight fire tears through hay bales near Ashburton

Firefighters spent nearly 11 hours battling a blaze which damaged hundreds of hay bales overnight.

Fire crews were first called to a rural property in the Pendarves area, near Ashburton, at around 2.20pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Shift manager Simon Lyford said crews worked at the scene until 1am, and a digger and a bulldozer were also used to bury the burning bales.

Overall, around 650 bales of hay and about 40 metres of hedge were affected.

Lyford said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.