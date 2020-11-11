Cyclist critically injured in mid-Canterbury crash

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a crash near Darfield. (File photo)

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital after being critically injured when he was hit by a car on a mid-Canterbury state highway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH73 near Creyke Rd in Darfield at 3.15pm on Wednesday.

A helicopter, two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene and one person was flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, St John said.

A second person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the roadside.

The police serious crash unit has been notified; the road, initially closed, was reopened shortly before 8pm.