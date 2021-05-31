Midnight rescue for couple stuck on roof of car in Mid-Canterbury

Floodwater is flowing through paddocks and over roads in the Ashburton area of Mid-Canterbury.

Two people have been treated for mild hypothermia after they spent about an hour on top of their car surrounded by water overnight.

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown said the two people were rescued just before midnight on Sunday near Methven.

“People were driving and went into some water and got stuck and spent an hour on the roof of their car before the helicopter came in and rescued them.”

He said the two people, who had been taken to hospital for mild hypothermia, were “very lucky”.

READ MORE:

* People urged to stay at home as floods continue to rage in South Canterbury

* Canterbury flooding: What's causing the huge amounts of heavy rain?

* Canterbury flooding live: Bridges washed away, more rain coming after evacuations

* More evacuations possible as river levels remain high across Canterbury

* Canterbury flooding in pictures: Heavy rain and rising floodwaters hit hard



He did not know why they were driving late at night.

“Don't go out if you don't need to, stay at home. We've got crews out there at daylight, which will be very soon, to assess the roads and the bridges,” he said.

“We've got 19 roads shut and we've got three bridges that are damaged or washed away,” he said.

“It's adding additional work to where it shouldn't be needed. If those people just hadn't gone out … that recovery wouldn't have had to happen.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said emergency services were returning to the Selwyn River Huts to evacuate people who were known to have returned overnight.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Flooding along the Methven Highway started flowing through paddocks and close to houses in the Ashburton area on Sunday.

The incidents happened after a state of emergency was declared across Canterbury on Sunday.

Rivers in Canterbury surged after what was called a one-in-100-year downpour, pushing stopbanks to the brink and triggering rescues, evacuations, power cuts and road closures.