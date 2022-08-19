Health shuttle in serious crash on SH1 near Rolleston, southwest of Christchurch

The Westpac rescue helicopter lands at the scene of a crash on State Highway 1, between Rolleston and Burnham.

Several people have been seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 1 southwest of Christchurch, involving what appears to be a health shuttle.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Main South Road (SH1) between Rolleston and Burnham about 9.30am on Friday.

One of the vehicles had crashed into a tree, a police spokesperson said.

“There are multiple people involved and, initial indications are, there are serious injuries.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A health shuttle has been involved in a serious crash south of Christchurch. (File photo)

The northbound lane was blocked, and traffic was being diverted.

A Stuff reporter who happened upon the scene said several people were being treated on the road and firefighters were trying to get someone out of the shuttle.

She could hear someone screaming.

The vehicle looked to be the Ashburton Health Shuttle, which transports people to Christchurch for health appointments, she said.

“It looks very serious,” she said.

The Westpac rescue helicopter had been dispatched.