Hurunui rural-urban divide highlighted as garden tour clashes with A&P show

A&P shows give rural communities a sense of pride, the former Hurunui mayor says. (File photo)

A North Canterbury garden tour has sparked controversy by going head to head with a local A&P show, after organisers refused to change the date.

For the second year running, the Hurunui Garden Festival will be held on the same weekend in early November as the Amberley show.

The garden festival committee announced the date for the 2020 event last week, despite knowing there were issues with opting for the same weekend.

SUPPLIED Amberley House owners Andy and Angie Mason would rather support a community event like the A&P Show.

It has caused headaches for people involved in both, and has prompted the star of the garden festival, Amberley House, to pull out altogether.

Amberley House owner Andrew Mason said it was ridiculous to run two such significant events at the same time when there were 51 other weekends in the year.

SUPPLIED Amberley House, North Canterbury, was a big drawcard for the garden the festival.

The gardens were not even in bloom until a week or two later, he said. The competition for staff and volunteers for the A&P show would also be compromised as many of the same people were involved in both.

Newly appointed garden festival committee chairman Gary Mitchell said the date was chosen to avoid clashes with events in Marlborough, Christchurch and other South Island regions.

Mason said members of the public, stallholders and coffee and ice-cream vendors raised their concerns about the conflict.

shannon beynon/Stuff There were problems finding judges for the show this year because of the clash.

Many were upset they could not make any decent money over the weekend as buyers were too thinly spread across the district's events.

Mason said because the garden festival was a commercial operation it should not be competing for sponsors and visitors with a community event.

The Hanmer Fete, on Friday November 1, was also putting more focus on Hanmer Springs, and by default the gardens in the north, essentially pitting one end of the district against the other.

supplied A map on the Hurunui Garden Festival website shows two properties in Amberley, however they have pulled out because the date clashes with the Amberley A&P Show.

The garden festival has now been named as an official sponsor of the Hanmer Fete.

"Sponsors should be supporting the local show. I hear so much about the rural/urban divide, and the show is one of the few remaining opportunities to get people along who think their food comes from a supermarket," Mason said.

Mason said he was really upset with the Hurunui District Council and Hurunui Tourism, and said councillors were "utterly disconnected" from their voters.

"It's Hurunui Tourism, not Hanmer Tourism. They should be ashamed of themselves. I would love the council and Hurunui Tourism to change their thinking and support the local show."

A&P Show president Helen Douglas-Withers believed the Hurunui community should be working to support each other.

"It is very unfortunate. We are unable to change our date [as it's set by the national A&P calendar] so it's a shame it's completely non-negotiable from their side."

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said she was aware of some concern surrounding the events coinciding but did not see it as a big issue.

"In my opinion, with the Hanmer Springs fete, Amberley A&P Show and the Hurunui Garden Festival visitors are in a unique position to be able to participate in the variety of events."

Her predecessor, Winton Dalley, said two years ago it was vital to support A&P shows as they provided a sense of Hurunui's history, shaped the district and gave rural communities a sense of pride.

Amberley House is not the only garden pulling out of the tour this year. John Savill of Lindfield, also in Amberley, said he was unhappy with the garden festival's decision.

Savill, who has been involved in the A&P show for 40 years, said turnout to his garden this year was significantly down on last year's because of the clash of events.