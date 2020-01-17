Rangiora's newest school nearly ready to open

Foundation pupils Zach Bissett and Scarlett Harris, both 5, were the first to model the new uniforms and check out the playground.

Building work at Rangiora's newest school, Te Matauru Primary, will continue after it officially opens for the school year.

Scarlett Harris and Zach Bissett, who both turned 5 last year, were excited to get a look at the school they will attend this year – especially the playground – on the corner Johns and Pentecost roads.

The pupils were welcomed onto the site on Thursday along with teachers, the building team, board of trustees deputy Lyn Bates, governance facilitator Tom Scollard, principal Danny Nicholls and other invited guests.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff The administration, teaching blocks and school hall have been completed.

Some parts of the school still look more like a building site than playing fields, but the group walked around the administration and teaching blocks, and had a sneak preview of the school hall.

READ MORE:

* What will your school get out of the $396m being spent on education improvements

* Canterbury schools get bonus from property boost

* Principal appointed for new Rangiora West School

Landscaping is expected to continue over the next two weeks, before the school officially opens to its new pupils on February 7.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff Te Matauru Primary principal Danny Nicholls, left, is excited about the upcoming year.

The technology block and additional teaching space is expected to be completed later in term 1.

The school's staff will move in over the next few days from their office on Huntingdon Drive where they have been based during the building phase.

The school's name – Te Matauru Primary – was chosen by Lynne Te Aike of Ngāi Tūāhuriri, and means mata (face or eye) and uru (west). Mata is also short for taumata, which means summit, top of hill, or resting place.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff Te Matauru Primary in Rangiora is the first state school to be built in the area for more than 50 years.

The rūnanga also gave the school a motto: "Ekea Ka Taumata Ki Te Uru", meaning "look to the peaks of the alps and ascend to great heights".

Te Matauru Primary will be able to take up to 350 year 1 to 8 students, but will start off with 100 children.

It is the first state school to be built in Rangiora in 52 years and was needed because of the rapidly-growing population north of the Waimakariri River.