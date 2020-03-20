Signalled crossing for Woodend School, but bypass still on community's wish list

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey and Mark Paterson of the Make SH1 Safer Committee erect signs ahead of a rally in Woodend in February.

A North Canterbury community fighting for safer roads is celebrating a partial victory with the news a signalised crossing will be installed outside their local school.

Supporters of the Woodend Bypass have been campaigning for years for safety improvements in the town, which is split in half by State Highway 1.

Up to 20,000 vehicles pass through the town every day – a 20 per cent increase over the past two years – and Woodend School parents and teachers have long been concerned about student safety because the school is on the main thoroughfare.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Locals blocked the highway during a protest for improved safety in Woodend.

Even older students trained to man the school's kea crossing had told principal Adrienne Simpson they feared for their safety around the road, she said.

"It will be a great assistance in the short term, but ultimately longer-term safety measures as well as the bypass are also needed for Woodend," Simpson said.

Residents in the North Canterbury town of Woodend have been campaigning for a bypass around their town for years.

NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) regional relationships director Jim Harland said a signalised crossing would replace the existing kea crossing run by the school community. A kea crossing operates only when the flags are out and students or caregivers are manning the lollipops.

Harland said the kea crossing was no longer an ideal option given the increasing number of vehicles using SH1.

"The signalised crossing was identified by the Woodend School community as their priority during community engagement conducted ... over the last year or so," he said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF A rally for campaigners wanting a bypass around Woodend was held in the North Canterbury town in February 2020.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said the traffic signals would come as a relief to residents who turned out to a protest rally last month.

"This is true community-led action. We did not give up," he said.

"We are proud to have stood together to back Woodend and to support our Woodend community in bringing a signalised crossing over the line so that our families and elderly do not need to run the gauntlet to get to the school and shops."

The bigger issue of increased traffic movements remained though, and could only be addressed by a bypass, he said.

Waimakariri District Council mayor Dan Gordon met with Transport Minister Phil Twyford earlier this month to reiterate the need for the Woodend Bypass and other road safety measures.

"The transport minister understood the frustrations of the community and said he had received a lot letters from people in Woodend," he said.

"While the minister did not give any commitment to the timing of the bypass's construction, he did undertake to follow up with NZTA about this and also about making the road through Woodend safer in the short term."

Gordon said the council could not dictate how and where the Government spent money on transport infrastructure, but the meeting was a way of making sure the needs and aspirations of the community were acknowledged.