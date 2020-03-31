Take this opportunity to enjoy the occasional pyjama day

I've had three calls already this morning asking for advice on how to manage the next fews weeks of being home. I am also home with my kids and discovering how best to adjust to this situation.

Normally, we can spend so much of our lives running from one appointment to the next, feeling busy and important. We get out and about, connecting with people, going to work, school and all the many stops along the way.

I don't have all the answers on how to deal with this four-week period in your home. I will share what I am doing to help myself and my family to get through this necessary home stay and, hopefully some of it would be useful for you.

How do I deal with worry?

Nothing is more important than protecting those I love. Staying home allows me to draw my energy in and nourish my home life. I could be saying to myself "I'm stuck at home. What about work? Money? School?" But instead I am changing my mental questions to something like "What can I address at home today? What can I do with my daughters? How can I connect with my partner?" My mindset is keeping me grounded in my immediate environment and making it more fruitful.

How do I deal with boredom?

I have created a list of things I could be doing now that I have the time on my hands. I am grabbing ideas from all over the place and capturing them, so I have a plan B when things start to feel a bit dull.

Where and how can I be of service?

Ok, so I am stuck at home but how else can I help those in my life. For my clients I am setting up phone and Skype sessions so we can still keep focussed and they can get the support they need during this time. I have been creating videos, online, with advice on how to manage this situation. I have a list of loved ones that I will contact every few days or daily to ensure they are ok. I'm actively looking for how I can help and yet stay home. There is still a lot we can do to support one another.

How do I stay connected?

I am texting friends and family through the day. Already I have had some amazing screen based conversations with friends. We are joking about with things, sharing advice, recipes, catching up with a coffee or wine via a screen. It's lifted my spirits no end.

How do I stay calm?

I have placed news and social media on a diet of 15-30 minutes a day and no more! It's way too easy to spend all day keeping up today with the second by second account of what's going on and it is hugely fear generating. So, I have a strict diet on feeding myself this information and making sure I head to reliable sources rather than sensational-panic resources. It is seriously restricted. I know what I need to know and NO MORE! I don't see the point in breeding endless cycles of fear.

How do I deal with the kids being home?

I have helped them set up a suitable work space and all the facilities they need for online classes. I am them letting them take ownership of their studies, giving them space to do that. Now, that may not always be possible, so I recommend a routine - it helps them and helps you. Get them up, dressed, fed and ready to do school, just as normal. Use the extra time to sit and play/talk with your kids. You finally have time to enjoy them. Do just that. If your kids are home from school, spend some quality time with them, play, teach them how to do simple chores around the house, teaching isn't just maths and literacy!

How do I deal with being with my partner 27/7?

Relationship sanity is important and suddenly we are spending too much time with the other person and it can drive some of us a bit batty, even though we love them. Have projects together and apart. Employ the idea that relationships have three components: YOU, ME & US. Do things separately and then do some things together. Spend time to get know them a different way. We can get so used to someone that we don't recognise how they change. Remain playful and put some effort in reconnecting and also know you need to spend some time apart in your own space.

I have reframed the experience of being home. I am making this time partially retreat time. I'm adding meditations, reading and contemplation time to my day. I am using this time to refuel myself. I am allowing myself to rest. I'm taking the odd nap, going to bed early to catch up on sleep. I'm even having a pyjama day. It feels awfully decadent and not something I allow myself to do normally.

It's an opportunity to stop and come home. Come home to self, come home and switch the rest of the world off and just be in your own private comfortable space. Living fearfully dampens the immune system and it's not what you need right now. Feelings of love, safety and deep connection straightens the immune system.

Be home. Be safe.

Sahera Laing - Mental Fitness Consultant, Columnist & Speaker,

www.saheralaing.com