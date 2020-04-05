One person injured in collision between car, horse and rider in Canterbury

The incident happened on Marshmans Rd, between Flemings and Stokes Rd, at 9.50am on Sunday. (File Photo).

A horse has been killed and a person injured in collision in Balcairn in North Canterbury.

The incident happened on Marshmans Rd, between Flemings and Stokes Rd, at 9.50am on Sunday.

It was not clear whether the injured person was the rider or motorist, a police spokeswoman said.

Witness told Stuff the horse died at the scene.

St John said one patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital moderate injuries.

