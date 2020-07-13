He called them shipping containers; the council called them a building

Ian Ffitch says the Hurunui District Council lacks common sense after telling him his shipping containers constitute a building.

A North Canterbury council has come unstuck in its efforts to get a “building” of shipping containers moved from a local property.

The Hurunui District Council’s building team issued a notice to fix in June 2019 for “building work carried out without a building consent” on a rural Amberley site.

The council claimed a storage building had been constructed without consent by the tenant, Ian Ffitch​, and told him to remove the containers from the property.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The council got involved after a complaint.

When questioned about whether the notice applied to the containers or just the roof, the council said it related to “the building made from shipping containers’’.

READ MORE:

* Neighbours rat out 'ugly' tiny homes

* Shipping containers perched above river used as illegal visitor accommodation

* Hurunui's new district plan adopted



Regardless of the roof, a consent should have been obtained for moving the five containers onto the land, the council said.

Ffitch said the council was trying to enforce “stupid” rules and lacked common sense.

“They told me they were the rules and they had to follow them, but then said I could get MBIE (the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment) to overrule them.’’

supplied Ian Ffitch put a roof over some containers and ended up in a stoush with his local council, which said it was now a building requiring consent.

MBIE was asked to determine which party was right.

Determinations manager Katie Gordon said as ruled in previous cases, “the act of simply moving a container around is not ‘building work’ ... as nothing is being done to the container other than moving it’’.

“Placement of the containers on the applicant’s site does not constitute building work and no building consent was required for the relocation of the containers.’’

Gordon said the council was correct in saying the roof should have had a building consent, but that could be rectified by removing the roof, which Ffitch has since done.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The roof has been removed and the containers can stay after MBIE ruled moving them to the property did not constitute building work.

Ffitch said the council initially disputed MBIE’s determination, but should have accepted it and moved on, he said.

“They hounded me for months. It felt like they had a personal vendetta against me,” he said.

Council chief operations officer Dan Harris said the council issued the notice to fix “following an anonymous complaint’’.

The Hurunui council has come under fire previously for issuing similar notices to fix, including one for Alan Dall’s tiny home, also in Amberley.

The decision on Dall’s home was backed up by an MBIE determination, but the case ended up in the court in February.

Christchurch District Court Judge Mark Callaghan concluded MBIE had erred in its decision and Dall’s home was a vehicle and therefore not subject to the Building Act.

Council regulations for container homes vary across the country, with consent costs ranging from $5000 to more than $10,000.

In May, Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa said she would scrap the need for consents for low-risk building work so the construction sector could focus on higher value work.

Single-storey detached buildings up to 30 square metres – such as sleep-outs, sheds, greenhouses, and carports – were among the structures that would no longer require a council-approved building consent.

The Hurunui District Council was unavailable for further comment.