Post-earthquake Kaiapoi bouncing back 'better and better'

The town of Kaiapoi was walloped by the first Canterbury earthquake in 2010. Images of upended and broken homes shocked the nation. Then what happened? A decade after the disaster, Frank Film returns.

The town of Kaiapoi was fair walloped by the first Canterbury earthquake in 2010. A decade after disaster, Frank Film returns to Kaiapoi.

It was the first Canterbury earthquake which fair walloped Kaiapoi. On Saturday, September 4, 2010, New Zealanders woke to incredible images of upended and broken homes and distraught residents.

A decade after disaster, it’s hard to argue with community advocate Chris Greengrass when she says Kaiapoi “keeps bouncing back better and better”.

Carys Monteath The Kobussen family all pitched in to clear their grandmothers Kaiapoi driveway of silt following the September 2010 quake. From left, Josh, 11, dad Henny, and Luke, 14.

As with many small towns in New Zealand, there are empty shops for lease in Kaiapoi’s main street but there is also a real sense of purpose and vibrancy in the North Canterbury settlement, 20 minutes north of Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* Waimakariri council's quake response acknowledged with international award

* Native forest comes full circle with plans to celebrate taonga in Kaiapoi red zone

* Kaiapoi Softball Club hit potential home in regeneration area home

* 'Recovery plan' announced for Waimakariri red zone



When Frank Film’s Changing South crew visit, the town’s cafes are busy, families are strolling the river walkway and there’s a constant stream of traffic through the town centre.

Joel Ineson Kaiapoi community advocate Chris Greengrass says the earthquakes have let the town try new things.

There’s been a lot to bounce back from.

Over a 20-year period Kaiapoi faced the closure of its famed woollen mills and its freezing works – the town’s biggest employer. Both closures came after the construction of the northern motorway, which took State Highway 1 away from Kaiapoi’s main street.

Then, in the early hours of September 4, 2010, Kaiapoi’s worst disaster, ever.

In a terrifying 40-second ordeal, one fifth of the town’s housing stock was destroyed and one third severely damaged, in what would be the first in a series of devastating earthquakes to hit Canterbury.

As day broke, images of up-ended homes and incredible stories of survival would shock the nation. Disbelief at the scale of the devastation matched only by amazement at no loss of life.

Iain McGregor Cameron Ellen, 18, walks through a deep crack caused by the September 2010 earthquake in Kaiapoi.

Many residents found themselves homeless and most of the town lost essential services.

The Waimakariri District Council, headed by chief executive Jim Palmer, led the recovery effort.

Simon Markham, who worked in a policy position for council had been appointed Recovery Manager, in the event of an emergency, just three weeks prior to the earthquake.

Community team leader Sandra James was recruited to the role of social recovery manager and Jude Archer, already working in the local community, headed the Earthquake Support Service.

Carys Monteath Landmark Kaiapoi store Blackwell's is pulled down after the September 2010 earthquake. It has since been rebuilt.

James and Archer have since co-authored a book, Social Recovery 101, to share their learning and the success of a recovery effort that has been heralded locally and internationally.

James said Palmer had a saying: “We won’t be measured by the kilometres of roads and pipes that we replace but by how our people come through this.”

“We told them everything honestly and upfront from day one.”

In the weeks after the disaster an earthquake hub was established in the town.

Houses were cleared in the Kaiapoi residential red zone.

Church and community groups cared for the people and, according to Archer: “There was a lot of trust between council and community, the sense of we’re all in this together.”

Today, two thirds of those who lost their homes, many due to red-zoning, still live in the town.

New subdivisions have been fast-tracked and the red zone is home to sports fields, native plantings and a BMX track.

Kaiapoi has always been a town with a river running through it but, in 2020, it is becoming a true river town. As with Christchurch, the town’s stunning, natural feature had become its most undervalued asset.

Kaiapoi is aiming to become the best river town in New Zealand.

Both places are finally realising what economic and social benefits their respective waterways can offer.

“We’re trying to make Kaiapoi River a focal point, making use of the fabulous vista ... and attracting business which wants to make use of it,” Palmer said.

Greengrass said: “The earthquakes gave us permission to do things that we’d often thought about but never got round to doing.”

The new facilities at the Northern Bulldogs Rugby League club, built after a Herculean fundraising effort, are testament to that silver lining, and to Kaiapoi’s resilience.

For more Frank stories, visit www.frankfilm.co.nz