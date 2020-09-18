MPI called to cow rescue sanctuary over concerns for cattle welfare

Government officials are working with the owners of a cow rescue sanctuary in North Canterbury over concerns for the welfare of cattle at the farm.

Staff from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) have been at the Til The Cows Come Home Sanctuary near Cust, between Oxford and Rangiora, since Tuesday.

One animal was in such poor condition that it had to be put down on the orders of MPI officials after consultation with an independent vet.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Jasmine Hubber has rescued scores of sick and injured cows and cares for them at her North Canterbury cow sanctuary.

MPI was called to the sanctuary earlier this year after cows were found in a skeletal state following the first coronavirus lockdown.

Owner Jasmine Hubber said at the time that she was horrified to find 70 cows left in the care of a grazier had apparently been neglected, and showed signs of being severely underweight and fed badly.

Hubber, MPI and her veterinary team formed a plan to return them to health and she has since raised more than $22,000 to help their care.

But MPI was again called to the site earlier this week over fresh concerns about the welfare of animals at the sanctuary.

supplied Hubber says her cows were left in a near-skeletal state from poor care by a grazier during coronavirus lockdown.

While the exact nature of the concerns remains unclear, officials are understood to have been providing extra feed for cows to urgently address problems.

“MPI remains on a property near Springfield in Canterbury to work with the owner of a cow sanctuary to improve animal welfare,” a ministry spokesman said.

“While a cow was euthanised on Tuesday, no further animals have been culled since.

“Some steps have already been taken to improve the animals’ welfare and further options are being discussed with the owner.”

Stuff has not been able to reach Hubber to ascertain the extent of the problems, but MPI said it has not given a direction that the farm must be de-stocked.

Stacy Squires/Stuff MPI officials had to order one of the cows at the sanctuary to be put down earlier this week.

Since April 2018, Hubber has raised almost $110,000 to save various groups of cows from slaughter.

On her latest fundraising page, she said she had entrusted the care of her main herd to a grazier during the level 4 lockdown. The restrictions did not allow her to carry out weekly checks as it was on a grazing property, she said.

When she eventually saw her cattle she said she found a “bellowing, hollow and hungry herd”, with bales barely touched and no sign of supplement feed in their paddock. She said she immediately contacted MPI.

“They had all lost a significant amount of weight, and were skeletal, emaciated, they had been starved.

“I was in utter shock and could not believe what my eyes were seeing. It was obvious what had happened … it was clear that this was outright neglect.”

It is unclear how many cows live at the sanctuary or how large its grounds are.

In an online appeal, Helping You Help Animals (HUHA) – a charity dedicated to rehoming animals – said 180 pet heifers and steers needed rehoming.

The sanctuary it was helping had “burst at the seams” and the founder was “exhausted”, HUHA said.

supplied Hubber says she was horrified to see the state of her cows after leaving them with a grazier over lockdown.

“It’s an emotional and overwhelming time for all involved. With the focus being to find safe and loving forever homes for as many of the cows as possible.

“They are an eclectic bunch of varying breeds, ages and conditions … we are desperately wanting to find – not for eating, not for breeding – sensible and suitable forever homes.”

Hubber established the not-for-profit cow rescue and sanctuary near her rural home of Cust, 40 kilometres northwest of Christchurch, in 2017, rescuing bobby calves and retired dairy cows to let them live happily for life.

New Zealand slaughters just under 4.5 million cattle each year, according to Statistics NZ.