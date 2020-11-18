Speed limits to be reduced on 'notorious' stretch of SH1 north of Christchurch

This section of SH1 in North Canterbury been described as “one of the most notorious roads” in the region by the NZ Transport Agency.

Speeds will be reduced by as much as 40kmh on a dangerous stretch of State Highway 1 (SH1) in North Canterbury where six people have died.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) will reduce the speeds limits on SH1 between Waikuku and Lineside Rd from December 15.

Six people were killed and 33 were seriously injured in crashes on the stretch of highway between 2009 and 2018.

Sections of the road at Waikuku, which currently have speed limits of 100kmh or 80kmh, will be changed to 60kmh. Two stretches of the road near Pegasus and the south end of Woodend will be reduced from 100kmh to 80kmh.

An electronic sign at the Pineacres intersection, which currently reduces the speed to 70kmh when traffic turns on to the highway, will be reduced to 60kmh.

NZTA regional relationships director Jim Harland said the route was “one of the most notorious roads in Canterbury”.

“No crash resulting in death or serious injury is acceptable, so it is important we take every opportunity to address the risk.”

How fast a vehicle was going when a crash happened could be the difference between “walking away or being carried away”, he said.

The changes come after consultation with the community and road user groups between August and September last year, and engagement with police and industry organisations.