Liquor shop licence declined after concerns about alcohol-related harm

Community concerns about alcohol harm have been heard loud and clear by the Hurunui District licensing committee.

A new liquor shop in Amberley will not go ahead after the local council turned down its application following a public outcry.

“Put simply, the objectors do not want another bottle store in their community,’’ the Hurunui District licensing committee said in its decision, which comes after a three-day hearing in September.

Townill Ltd director Michael Brown applied for the off-licence earlier this year, to trade as a Thirsty Liquor shop on the main street of Amberley.

Although not opposed by the licensing inspector or police, opposition was received from the representative for the Medical Officer of Health.

Of 93 objections from members of the public, the committee recognised 56 as being valid.

Over the three-day hearing, 16 submitters spoke in opposition, among them local GP Richard McCubbin, who had his submission read.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff The Thirsty Liquor had been proposed for the former Mumma T’s Trading Lounge on Amberley’s main street.

Far greater numbers opposed the proposal, though, as many were represented through groups or organisations.

Many of the objectors said the bottle store would affect the good order of the township, and exacerbate the level of alcohol-related harm already present in the community.

McCubbin’s submission described attending road accidents where alcohol had been a factor, as well as dealing with the psychological and physical damage of excess alcohol.

There could be “no justification whatsoever’’ for opening another liquor outlet in Amberley, he said, and was very pleased to hear the application had been declined.

“There is no reason why people shouldn’t be allowed to buy alcohol, but the community made it very clear, [the opposition] was very overwhelming.’’

The committee said it sided with those who objected to the liquor store because their concerns were based on personal experience, rather than the views of Brown that were based on “looking around the area” and chatting with friends and cafe staff.

Brown had also not engaged with the community or police, the committee said.