New Kaiapoi shop rekindling nostalgia for sports cards

Covid-19 may have been a difficult year for many, but it has been the key to success for one new Canterbury venture.

Cameron Knapp, who owns Cards Plus, a dedicated sports card shop in Kaiapoi, said the nationwide lockdown helped reignite his passion for collecting cards.

“As a kid I used to hop on the bus with my mates to Takapuna or Auckland for the day and go to the Card Crazy shop,” he said.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff Autographed cards and cards with pieces of player-worn jersey are newer features.

More than 20 years on, and Knapp has realised his boyhood dream of owning his own sports card shop.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Postie Plus cancels rewards programme because of Covid-19

* Coronavirus: Aaron Smith and other athletes using social media to stay engaged with fans

* Internet has killed it for Sneakerheads



His is the first shop dedicated solely to sports cards in New Zealand since the 1990s, when the hobby was at its peak.

“I got back into it with some like-minded people about five years ago and was amazed at how different things were to when we were kids, with autographed cards, cards with pieces of player-worn jersey in them and more expensive products than we could ever have thought of as kids.”

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff Basketball cards are still the most popular.

There had been an explosion in demand for sports cards since lockdown, which gave people time to dig out their old collections and get their children involved, Knapp said.

He opened Cards Plus last month with customers lined up waiting for the doors to open.

“A lot of people still have cards from when they were young, and with Covid leading to a worldwide resurgence, it's just gone absolutely mad.

“People love coming in for a nose, finding things they haven't seen in ages.”

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff The shop is a walk down memory lane for 1990s collectors.

Watching boxes being opened live online was also hugely popular, Knapp said.

People could team up to buy a box, giving each person the chance of getting a highly valuable card without spending a lot. One person spent $30 for their share of a box and walked away with a rookie card worth about $12,000, Knapp said.

While a Michael Jordan rookie card in good condition could be worth five figures, most old cards people were sitting on were unfortunately not worth much, he said.

Current favourites in the shop are NBA, NFL and Pokémon cards, and Knapp was struggling to keep up with demand for some popular releases.

“Basketball is still the biggest, but NFL is surprisingly not far behind.

“Then there's UFC, wrestling, rugby, league, soccer ... all sorts.”

The Kaiapoi shop is run by manager Gareth White, while Knapp concentrates on his mortgage broking business.

“Thanks to Gareth, I’m now going to get a lot more time back to spend with family and concentrate on my business, which has also been extremely busy the last few months.

“I'm stoked to have achieved a childhood dream and have a lot of people in the hobby community to thank for their support.”