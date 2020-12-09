Canterbury chicken rescue centre ransacked by vandals

Safe says Kiwis are being conned into paying more for meat that is labelled free-range. (Video first published in May 2019)

A North Canterbury charity that rescues and re-homes unwanted chickens has been ransacked by vandals, leaving at least six hens badly hurt.

An unknown person entered the North Canterbury Chicken Rescue site in West Eyreton on Tuesday, letting about 400 chickens loose by opening gates and pens.

Founder Amanda Gill said the person also pulled more than half of the water feeders off their pipes, leaving the animals without water on a day when temperatures reached 30 degrees Celsius.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare. Bins were kicked over, food containers were tipped out, it’s like a tornado went through the place.

“I don’t know why anyone would do this, especially to a non-profit animal rescue.”

Gill has reported the incident to police and has managed to herd the loose chickens back to safety.

But 150 of the animals released were roosters, and the aggression of some left several hens in bad shape.

EMMA DANGERFIELD Amanda Gill with a hen at North Canterbury Chicken Rescue.

“There are six hens who will be needing intensive care, and more will need treatment for scalping.

“They also let my two lambs out, and they’ve eaten my veggie garden ... they could have gotten on to the road.”

The site has security cameras and Gill said they captured clear shots of the vandal’s face, as well as their vehicle and number plate.

The rescue centre is currently in the middle of urgently trying to find homes for 1200 rescue hens, from a commercial egg laying farm.

Staff have re-homed more than 8500 unwanted or abandoned chickens since the centre opened in 2018.

“We are volunteer-managed and receive no funding to offset our operational costs ... such despicable vandalism is abominable, and the offender will be held responsible.”