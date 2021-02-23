North Canterbury fire crews extinguish scrub fire as temperatures expected to soar

Emergency services were called to the blaze, which was burning through an area of 150 square metres, off Smarts Rd near the intersection with Coldstream Rd near Rangiora about 6.15am on Tuesday. (File photo).

North Canterbury fire crews have extinguished a fire that was burning through a hedge and grass early on Tuesday as conditions are expected to soar in the region.

Emergency services were called to the blaze, which was burning through an area of 150 square metres, off Smarts Rd near the intersection with Coldstream Rd, near Rangiora, about 6.15am on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Alex Norris two crews from Rangiora, one from Woodend, Swannanoa and another from Waikuku attended.

A second alarm had been raised shortly after 6.30am and further crews from Waikuku, Woodend and Pines Beach were sent.

READ MORE:

* Three injured in serious North Canterbury crash

* Man named after being hit by car in North Canterbury

* Elderly woman injured in 'well ablaze' North Canterbury house fire

* Hay barn on fire in Tuahiwi, Canterbury



The fire was contained shortly after 7am and was fully extinguished about 40 minutes later.

Norris said the fire had not threatened any nearby properties and no-one had been injured.

He said given the expected high temperatures in the area fire crews would be on high alert.

Conditions in the region are expected to soar over Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially making fighting any fires difficult.

The temperature was expected to reach a high of 31 degrees Celsius with northeasterly winds across both days, according to MetService.

Some relief would come on Wednesday as a southerly change was expected to drop the temperature by 10C and bring some periods of rain.