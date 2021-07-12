Proposed quarry at Canterbury racecourse turned down over water quality concerns

Protesters gather outside Taggarts Earthmoving in Rangiora to show their opposition to a proposed quarry at the racecourse. The application has since been declined.

Residents of a small North Canterbury town say the town’s emergency water supply is now secure after permission for a controversial proposed quarry was turned down.

A panel of three independent commissioners, on behalf of Environment Canterbury (ECan) and the Waimakariri District Council, last week declined Taggart Earthmoving’s resource consent application to create a new quarry at the Rangiora Racecourse.

The proposal sparked a community outcry, with neighbours holding a series of public meetings and even presenting a 5000-signature petition against the quarry to the district council.

With homes as close as 200 metres from the racecourse’s boundary, locals were concerned about dust, air quality, increased traffic, health impacts, noise, and groundwater quality.

The resource consent applications were jointly notified on October 31 last year, and 404 submissions were received.

Of those, 394 were in opposition, nine were in support, and one was neutral.

In their decision, the commissioners said concerns about water quality played a big part.

“Primarily, we have concluded that the risks and potential risks to groundwater contamination and contamination of drinking water supplies down-gradient of the site are unacceptable.

“If these risks eventuate, we are concerned about the consequences, particularly for the Rangiora backup community supply options.

“Any contamination would likely remove the backup community drinking water supply for Rangiora for an extended period of time.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Protesters have united against a proposed quarry at North Canterbury's Rangiora Racecourse. (Video first published December 2020).

The proposed quarry would have covered 14.5 hectares, and would have extracted 685,900 cubic metres of gravel over 15 years. The maximum excavation depth would have been 5m, and the applicants said they would maintain 1m distance from any groundwater.

The racecourse was close to the banks of the Ashley River, and there were at least 12 private drinking water bores downstream from the site, as well as several “backup bores” for the town’s water supply.

Stop Rangiora Racecourse Quarry group president Faye Brock said the decision was welcomed by the community.

Supplied The proposed quarry site at Rangiora Racecourse.

“This quarry proposal would have had a significant negative impact on the neighbourhood.”

The whole of Rangiora could now be confident its emergency drinking water supply was now protected, she said.

Member Julie Lamplugh believed declining the application was the correct outcome.

“The science behind many of the arguments for mitigation presented during the hearing were weak and there were also major disagreements between the applicant, the expert witnesses and community submitters.”

The group also believed allowing the quarry would contravene the Racing Industry Act 2020, as racing clubs needed approval from racing authorities to sell or lease their land.

Members earlier approached both the Thoroughbred Code and the Harness Code, and neither had been approached for approval.

Taggart Earthmoving was approached for comment.