Grab your shovels: Locals invited to help plant up Kaiapoi's new mahinga kai park

The Waimakariri District Council is inviting residents to one of its first public planting days at Huria Reserve.

Kaiapoi locals will have the chance to help plant the seeds of a unique new nature reserve in their own backyard.

This weekend, the Waimakariri District Council is holding one of its first community planting days at Huria Reserve, in the Kaiapoi South regeneration area.

The reserve is a partnership between the council and the Ngāi Tūāhuriri rūnanga – through the Te Kōhaka o Tūhaitara Trust – to develop a new heritage and mahinga kai (traditional food gathering) site.

Councillor and trustee Al Blackie said they encouraged locals to come and lend a hand.

“Help us plant some lovely native plants including harakeke, hoheria, kānuka and the mighty tōtara, and we will make sure you stay warm with a coffee cart on site and a free sausage from the BBQ.”

The mahinga kai area aimed to recognise the significant cultural value of the site for Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga, he said.

Mahinga kai describes both the food and natural resources that mana whenua gather in their ancestral takiwā (area), as well as the practices they used.

The public reserve would eventually take up eight hectares, and provide space for traditional mahinga kai activities, and cultural and social activities including nature play and education.

The recreation area would feature walking and cycling trails, as well as a heritage trail, the council said.

Trust chair Greg Byrnes said this was an exciting development that continue to build on the trust’s work – and fulfilled the commitment made by the council and Ngāi Tūāhuriri in the Waimakariri Residential Recovery Plan.

“We look forward to working with the wider community to make this reserve a unique space in the district.”

People interested in taking part in the planting day can meet at Huria Reserve off Courtenay Drive on Saturday, May 28, from 10am to 12.30pm.

In early July, The Press will also hold a volunteer planting day at a site in Christchurch’s former residential red zone.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF One of Christchurch's biggest planting events, scheduled to happen in June 2022, will see 5000 trees planted on the edge of Horseshoe Lake Reserve.

Trees That Count pledged 10,000 native trees in support of The Press-backed campaign for Christchurch to be recognised as a National Park City – a greener, healthier, and wilder place to live.

To achieve this status, residents and city leaders must prove to the National Park City Foundation they are willing to do the work to improve Christchurch’s environment.

To this end, The Press will invite Cantabrians to join together to plant 5000 trees in a single day in early July, in what could be the biggest one-day tree-planting effort in the city’s history.

The other 5000 trees donated through the Trees That Count website will be planted by Ngāti Wheke, Conservation Volunteers, Avon-Ōtākaro Network, and the Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust.