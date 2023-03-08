Ex-pupils dig up vintage snaps as rural Canterbury school ticks over 125 years

More than 800 ex-students and teachers of Amuri Area School in Culverden have reconnected on a Facebook page, sharing memories from the school’s 127-year history.

What first started out as sharing a 1st XI rugby photo from the 80s, has turned into a project that’s documented a rural Canterbury school’s 127-year history.

It’s been three decades since Verdon Kelliher was a pupil at Amuri Area School in Culverden, and he has now created an alumni Facebook page for ex-pupils and teachers of the school to take a walk down memory lane.

In the six months since the page's creation, it’s collected more than 800 members and shared 8000 images of class photos and copies of annual school magazines and newsletters.

Kelliher, 54, who now lives in Auckland, said the page came about by accident, after sharing an old rugby photo to social media that jogged a few memories.

Supplied Verdon Kelliher, second from left in the front row, shared a photo of the 1984 first XI Amuri Area School rugby team on Facebook and successfully reached old school friends by doing so.

“There was a bunch of banter and chat about how awesome we were back in the day, and it brought people together, and I started chatting away to people I hadn't talked to in years,” he said.

The page was initially going to be “something small”, but after discovering the school was ticking over the 125-year mark, it became a project.

“It’s been really gratifying, not only myself connecting with schoolmates but seeing other people connect … like people that went to school together in the 60s. It’s amazing to watch them rekindle their friendships.”

Supplied The form 3 Amuri Area School (formally Culverden District high School) class of 1960.

The result is essentially a library of images that maps out the school's 127-year history. Two school photo businesses, Camera & Digital and Fotographix, gave a “massive effort” by going through old rolls of film and digging up historic images.

The Amuri Area School Alumni group also rummaged up all but three year’s copies of the school’s annual magazine, Amurian, since it started in the 60s.

The rural school caters for primary and secondary ages, and currently has a roll of about 350 students. The roll has almost tripled from when Kelliher was one of 130 students.

Supplied Kelliher, left, and Graham Frith during the 1984 school production “Valley of the Voodons”. Kelliher says he was “really shy” before taking part in school-wide plays that involved everyone either on stage or in production.

It’s an innovative and fitting way to celebrate the school’s tenure after Covid disrupted plans to celebrate the big 125th anniversary two years ago.

Principal Matt Barlow joined the school in the fourth term last year, and said it was a “cool initiative” to help reconnect those who may not have been able to attend an in-person reunion.

“It's great to be a part of a community like this, and it’s an active community. That’s why this group has really taken off [because] people have a real connection to the area and the history in the area,” Barlow said.

Supplied Amuri Area School principal Matt Barlow says the Culverden community is an active and involved one, and he hopes to be able to belatedly celebrate the school’s 125 anniversary later this year.

“It’s been quite cool to see.”

The page also had a spreadsheet detailing the different jobs alumni have landed all over the world, and Kelliher hoped current and future students were inspired by it.

Skyhawk pilot, trainer driver, tour guide, dairy farmer, librarian, speech-language therapist, are just some of the many roles past pupils have shared.

Supplied The form 3 class of 1982 at Amuri Area School.

“I’ve come to really realise that going to Amuri was a big advantage for me, that allowed me to be open to a lot of different things, be diverse, well-rounded,” Kelliher said.

He hoped to continue growing the page for the next generation of pupils to join, and was working with Barlow to organise an in-person reunion later this year.