Rangiora Bowls Club wins 'competitive' friendly tournament

The Rangiora Bowling Club has taken home the friendlies' tournament cup, victorious over 15 other teams.

Rangiora team captain Roy Williams and teammates Gary Alexander, Lloyd Whinwray and Gavin Dunnett lifted the trophy after they won the final last Tuesday.

It is the second time the club has won the cup since it was first awarded in 1995. A second Rangiora team, captained by Peter Gray, came fifth.

The Christchurch Midweek Friendly Bowling Association Annual Tournament wraps up the end of the lawn bowls friendly season.

Matches are played every every Tuesday afternoon, and scores are not kept.

However, when a cup is on the line at the end of season tournament, everyone’s competitive streak comes out, said Dunnett.

“We couldn't care less about the score during the season, but you play to win on those two final days.”

At the end of the season, which runs from October to March, all clubs are welcome to enter a team in the annual two-day tournament, played over the final two Tuesdays.

The 32 teams that entered were whittled down to 16 for the final day, which took place at the New Brighton Bowling Club.

The Rangiora team won all three of their games in a clean sweep and were the only team to do so, beating Bowls Papanui Club, Redcliffs and Christchurch Bowling Club combined, and Morrison Ave Bowling Club.

“Roy and Lloyd were a part of the [first] winning team four or five years ago,” he said.

Dunnett said his team of retirees play for “camaraderie” and not the silverware, but it was a fitting end to the season.