Kiwi-based motor racing team could ignite F1 fever in Aotearoa and footage provides a glimpse of what it could be like

A Kiwi-based motor racing team could ignite Formula One (F1) fever in Aotearoa – and this video provides a tantalising glimpse of what it could be like.

Aussie computer magnate David Dicker is hoping to enter the glamorous world of F1 with a car designed and made in North Canterbury.

The tiny town of Waiau, in Hurunui, might seem a world away from the F1 circuits in Silverstone, Monza and Monaco but Dicker has registered his interest with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) to enter a team, as reported in The Press.

Dicker, 69, is the founder of Rodin Cars. He bought the controlling interest in British race team Carlin earlier this year and Carlin would run the F1 team under the Rodin Carlin name.

Dicker’s Australian-based company Dicker Data turns over about $3b a year.

He announced the Rodin Carlin F1 bid from his new engineering plant in the middle of Waiau farmland overlooked by Mt Lyford on Tuesday.

His operation includes a 5km racetrack and a factory packed with sophisticated lathes, cutting machines and 3D printers.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Assembly technician Stephen Hurst works on the Rodin FZED.

A promotional video by the firm shows the Rodin FZED being driven on the Waiau test track, climbing to speeds of 255 kph.

If successful in his F1 bid, Dicker has lined up promising young drivers Jamie Chadwick and Louis Sharp to drive for the potential team.