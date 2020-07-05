One dead and three in hospital after crash in North Canterbury

Two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on State Highway 1 just north of Cheviot, between Levin and Factory roads, in North Canterbury on Sunday afternoon.

One person has died and three others are injured after two cars crashed near Cheviot in North Canterbury.

The crash happened on the Parnassus Rd section of State Highway 1 just north of the town just after 2pm on Sunday.

Two of the injured were flown to Christchurch Hospital in separate rescue helicopters, St John said, one with serious injuries and the other with moderate injuries.

Another patient with moderate injuries was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said the two vehicles had come off the road in the crash.

Volunteer fire crews were also called from Cheviot to help, though none of those involved in the crash were trapped in the cars.

State Highway 1 is closed around the scene of the crash between Factory and Levin roads, the NZ Transport Agency said, with detours in place and delays likely.

The police serious crash unit has also been informed.