Canterbury floods: House-warming visitor spent night on evacuation centre stretcher

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon speaks at the Rangiora Baptist Church after heavy rain caused flooding, road closures, and the evacuation of hundreds of homes.

Judy Jeffrey was watching a movie with friends and family on Sunday evening when suddenly firefighters were knocking on the windows and telling them to evacuate.

She was visiting from Masterton to attend her grandson's housewarming weekend on North Eyre Rd in North Canterbury.

She spent Sunday night sleeping on a stretcher in Mandeville Sports Club with about a dozen other people, including her family and friends, after they had to flee the house in a matter of minutes.

They were one of about 246 homes evacuated in the Waimakariri District on Sunday night over fears the Eyre and Ashley rivers were going to burst their banks.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury flooding in pictures: Heavy rain and rising floodwaters hit hard

* More evacuations possible as river levels remain high across Canterbury

* Canterbury flooding live: Bridges washed away, more rain coming after evacuations



She was given pizza for supper at the evacuation centre.

Charlie Gates/Stuff Judy Jeffrey stayed at the Mandeville Sports Club after having to evacuate her grandson's home on North Eyre Rd.

“We just took it all in our stride,” she said.

Her grandson, Mason Wilkie, purchased the house about two months ago and moved down from Auckland. He had a house-warming party on Saturday night with friends and family visiting from the North Island.

He was able to return to the property at about 11am on Monday and was relieved to find no major damage or flooding.

"We didn't get any flooding. We have ended up a lot luckier than some people.

KAREN CHAPPELL High flood waters on the Waimakariri River after heavy rain in the Canterbury region.

"It was a good job we didn't get evacuated the night before, because we were all having a good time at the house-warming party and would have been the life of the party at the community centre, that's for sure."

On Sunday evening, about 133 homes were evacuated in the Eyre River area and about 113 homes in the Fernside area, over fears the Ashley River was close to bursting its banks. Eyre River residents were able to return after about 9.30am, while Fernside residents were able to return after 1.15pm.

About 15 people stayed overnight at the Mandeville Sports Centre, with another 11 choosing to sleep in their cars in car park. Thirteen people stayed inside overnight at another evacuation centre established at the Rangiora Baptist Church, while a few more stayed in campervans in the car park.

Charlie Gates/Stuff Adrian Ferguson and his granddaughter, Ariana, spent the night in a car after evacuating their Fernside property on Sunday night.

Fernside resident Adrian Ferguson spent the night in a car with wife Ingrid and their german shepherd dog Zac after evacuating their property on Sunday night. Their daughter, Hana, and granddaughter Ariana slept in another car nearby.

"It wasn't exactly comfortable,'' Ferguson said.

"I am six foot, four (inches) and there wasn't much room to stretch out. The rain on the roof was quite loud."

They returned to their property on Monday to find little flooding. The stopbank on the nearby Ashley River held, although the floodwater came within about 45 centimetres of the top, he said.

Charlie Gates/Stuff Graham Dolan spent the night in his car with his dog Ragna after fleeing his home on North Eyre Rd in North Canterbury.

Graham Dolan evacuated from his house on North Eyre Rd and spent Sunday night in his car with his dog Ragna at the Mandeville Sports Club.

He said it took them about five minutes to flee their home.

“We chucked everything in the car and now we’re here,” he said.

“We just grabbed a change of clothes and a toothbrush. And the dog food. Don’t forget the dog food.“

Brent Downes was watching television in bed about 8pm when he heard a loud bang at the door. It was a group of firefighters telling him to evacuate.

They opened some gates on their property on Two Chain Rd so their animals could wander in case of flood and evacuated within 30 minutes.

He slept in his car outside the Mandeville Sports Club with his dog, Shady McDow.

“I spent the night in the hotel Hilux,” he said.

“My dog is nearly 15 years old. He’s a big lad and he would have struggled to swim.”

He said the evacuation process was smooth.

“We were given time to evacuate. We weren’t forced to go with water lapping our feet.”

Downes was able to return to his Two Chain Rd property on Monday morning.

He was relieved to find there was a bit of surface flooding, but no major damage.