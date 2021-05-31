Hundreds of homes evacuated as North Canterbury river levels rise

High flood waters on the Waimakariri River after heavy rain in the Canterbury region.

Hundreds of residents in North Canterbury don't know what they'll return home to after being evacuated late Sunday night.

About 113 homes in the Fernside area (between Oxford and Mt Thomas roads), near the Ashley River, were evacuated, along with 133 homes in the Eyre River area.

A state of emergency was declared across Canterbury after Ashburton, Timaru and Selwyn districts issued similar declarations earlier on Sunday.

Rivers across Canterbury surged after what was called a one-in-100-year downpour, pushing stopbanks to the brink and triggering rescues, evacuations power cuts and road closures.

Civil Defence opened welfare centres in Rangiora and Mandeville, but most people who evacuated opted to stay with friends and family.

Thirteen people stayed inside overnight at the Rangiora Baptist Church, while a few more stayed in campervans in the car park.

At the Mandeville Sports Centre, 15 people stayed inside overnight, and another 11 chose to sleep in their cars in car park.

Charlie Gates/Stuff Judy Jeffrey stayed at the Mandeville Sports Club after having to evacuate her grandson's home on North Eyre Rd.

Judy Jeffrey was down from Masterton to attend her grandson’s housewarming party on North Eyre Rd.

Family and friends were watching television around the fire when there was knocking on the windows about 9pm.

Firefighters told them it was time to evacuate.

She slept the night on a stretcher in Mandeville Sports Club. They were given pizza to eat.

“We just took it all in our stride.”

She said she intended to stay at the club for now.

“I will just stay put.

“There won’t be any more adventures for me today, I don’t think.”

Charlie Gates/Stuff Graham Dolan spent the night in his car with his dog Ragna after fleeing his home on North Eyre Rd in North Canterbury.

Graham Dolan evacuated from his house on North Eyre Rd and spent the night in his car with his dog Ragna at the Mandeville Sports Club.

He said it took them about five minutes to flee their home.

“We chucked everything in the car and now we’re here,” he said.

“We just grabbed a change of clothes and a toothbrush. And the dog food. Don’t forget the dog food.

“There were a lot of trees down in our property and it was very wet.”

He did not know what he would return to once he was allowed back.

“It’s a bit of a shock. I just go with the flow.”

Brent Downes was watching television in bed about 8pm when he heard a loud bang at the door. It was a group of firefighters telling him to evacuate.

They opened some gates on their property on Two Chain Rd so their animals could wander in case of flood and evacuated within 30 minutes.

He slept in his car outside the Mandeville Sports Club with his dog Shady McDow.

“I spent the night in the hotel Hilux,” he said.

“My dog is nearly 15 years old. He’s a big lad and he would have struggled to swim.”

He said the evacuation process was smooth.

“We were given time to evacuate. We weren’t forced to go with water lapping our feet.”

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordan said council staff were working around the clock and hoped residents near the Eyre River would be able to return home soon.

River levels were up and down, but were currently “trending down, not up”.

Gordan said roading engineers and contractors were out checking the extent of the damage on Monday morning.