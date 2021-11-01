Covid-19 vaccinations offered at North Canterbury's Hanmer Fete

The annual Hanmer Springs Fete returned to the North Canterbury village on Friday.

Covid-19 didn’t dampen North Canterbury’s annual Hanmer Fete.

The event, which showcases the Hurunui regions small businesses, was able to go ahead under alert level 2 restrictions on Friday.

Organiser Catherine Batterson said this year’s event at the Queen Mary Hospital Grounds, also advocated for people to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Dave Risdon Punters enjoyed food and drinks from local vendors, and shopping from local businesses.

While hosting 178 stalls, the fete also offered vaccinations and relevant Covid-19 information for punters.

Dave Risdon About 3000 people attended this year’s Hanmer Springs Fete.

St John and Hanmer Springs Health Centre staff were on site throughout the day providing vaccinations and checking on the 3000 people who came through the gates.

Batterson said they checked that all visitors were feeling well and whether they had been to any locations of interest relating to the recent Christchurch community cases.

Dave Risdon A bubble of friends enjoy the annual Hanmer Springs Fete.

“Our primary concern is everyone's health and safety, so we've just made sure everyone is extremely vigilant with mask-wearing, contact tracing [and] hand sanitising on all of the gates.

“We've been really fortunate that we've had a lot of support from those groups to make sure we're providing a safe environment for all of our guests and stallholders.”

Dave Risdon The event showcases the Hurunui region's small businesses.

While Batterson was unsure how many people were vaccinated at the event, she was aware of at least one couple who got vaccinated at the fete after struggling to get the vaccine at their local medical centre.

“They were unable to be vaccinated for another week,” she said.

“They weren't going to come to the fete ... but they said ‘let's come to the fete ... and we'll get vaccinated today as we don't want to delay it any further’.”