New principal appointed at Rangiora High School

Current Rangiora High principal Karen Stewart will retire at the end of term 1, and the role will be taken up by current Kaiapoi High principal Bruce Kearney.

Rangiora High School’s new principal won't have to move far when he takes up the mantle later this year – his current job is just 12 kilometres away.

Bruce Kearney will begin at Rangiora High, which has more than 1500 students, at the start of term 2 after 10 years at nearby Kaiapoi High.

He will replace outgoing principal Karen Stewart, who is retiring.

Board of trustees chairman Simon Green said the board was impressed with the calibre of the applicants for the role, and chose the person they felt “would be able to build on the strong foundation that Karen has established over the past four and a half years”.

READ MORE:

* Kaiapoi High student serving on the executive of his local RSA

* Rangiora High School's gymnasium to undergo $2.5m redevelopment

* Kaiapoi High School set to unveil multi-million dollar facilities

* Roll growth and rebuilds leave Canterbury schools struggling for space



“We also wanted a leader that would continue the existing strategic direction of our kura.”

Green said Kearney was an experienced leader, and the board was impressed with his “energy, vision and strong focus on improving student achievement”.

“He places students at the heart of all decision-making, and is focused on building a positive school culture.”

Stewart said she would miss the staff and students at Rangiora, but was looking forward to spending time on her North Canterbury farm and travelling when the opportunity arose.

Joel Ineson/Stuff Kearney addresses Dylan Fahey, year 10, Catherine Finch, year 11 and Samantha Finch, year 12, outside one of the blocks to be demolished to make space for new classrooms. (File photo)

Kaiapoi High School board of trustees chair Phil Kerrigan said Kearney had been the “driving force” behind Kaiapoi’s transformation over the last decade.

The school’s roll had grown from 500 to 1100 students, and NCEA merit and excellence results had risen from 0 per cent to at or above the national averages, he said.

“Bruce has led the school through some of the most demanding challenges to face a principal, including the rebuild of the school with two new learning centres, the new gymnasium and the development of the cultural learning centre, built by our own students and used by not only the school but the wider Kaiapoi community.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Stewart on her last day as principal at Marlborough Girls’ College before moving to Rangiora High.

Kerrigan said he personally admired Kearney’s “unique style and character, and his unwavering commitment and belief in the whole school body, teachers, staff and students”.

“Bruce’s direct approach has helped focus the school on what has been needed to deliver the best outcomes for the students, and I am sure will stand him in good stead for whatever challenges face him in his new role.”

The board would now work to find a replacement principal, Kerrigan said.