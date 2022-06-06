North Cantabrians acknowledged in Queen's Birthday Honours

Former Waimakariri mayor David Ayers has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Three North Cantabrians are among those acknowledged in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours for their tireless work for their communities.

Former Waimakariri mayor David Ayers has been recognised for nearly four decades of work in local government and community service.

Ayers has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit after 36 years working in local government.

He was a district councillor for 21 years, chair of the Rangiora Ward Advisory Board for six years and mayor for nine years, Ayers has also served numerous community organisations.

He led Waimakariri’s recovery operations and planning after the 2010-11 Christchurch earthquakes and was the deputy chair of the Greater Christchurch Partnership from 2013-19, with responsibilities that included developing a subregional growth strategy.

An active member of the Methodist Church for 40 years, Ayers has also been on the national board of the organisation.

He has also served numerous community organisations, including the Waimakariri Community Arts Council, North Canterbury Radio Trust, Rangiora Landmarks, Enterprise North Canterbury, and Peer Support Trust of New Zealand.

He has previously been chairperson of the Canterbury Museum Trust Board and the Waimakariri Art Collection Trust, and was a foundation member of Rangiora Community Watch.

Supplied Christine Greengrass contributed to the community of Kaiapoi for 50 years.

Fellow public servant Christine Greengrass has been awarded a Queen’s Service Medal posthumously for her contributions to the community of Kaiapoi for 50 years.

The award was approved on May 14, one day before Greengrass died peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice.

In a statement, her family said they were “deeply saddened” she could not be there in person to receive her medal, but took comfort in knowing she was aware of her award before she died.

“The family are so very proud of the work Chris (Mum) put into her community and the wider district over such a large number many years,” they said.

“We are absolutely thrilled that her dedication and commitment is being recognised. She certainly deserves such an honour.”

Waimakariri District Council Greengrass received a Mayor’s Award from the Waimakariri District Court in late 2021 for her ongoing work for the community.

Greengrass contributed to Kaiapoi Plunket between 1974 and 1984, when her children were attending, and moved through the various schools they attended. She held positions that required a lot of time including chairperson, treasurer and secretary.

She worked to support vulnerable members of the community through her involvement with organisations like the Darnley Club (a day care facility for the elderly), Access North Canterbury, Red Cross and as team leader of Waimakariri Earthquake Response.

She negotiated with government agencies for the welfare and needs of the Kaiapoi community after the devastating Canterbury earthquakes.

She was a major driver in ensuring the Pines-Kairaki community was provided with a community building following the earthquake.

She was also the team leader and treasurer of the Kaiapoi Community Garden between 2011 and 2015, and was chairperson of the Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board from 2018 until her health prevented her from continuing.

After her death, Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said he had known Greengrass for more than 20 years and had always admired her dedication to the community.

“There was a saying in Kaiapoi that if you wanted anything done, ‘get Chris Greengrass to do it’.

“This saying is well deserved ... she was a kind, caring, genuine hard-working person and in everything she did gave 110%.”

SUPPLIED Virginia and Harry Pawsey, whose son Kit died in the Cave Creek disaster, have been acknowledged for their services to advocacy and conservation.

Hawarden locals Harry and Virginia Pawsey have also been awarded Queen’s Service Medals for their services to advocacy and conservation.

The couple have been strong advocates for the families of those killed in the Cave Creek disaster. Fourteen people, including the Pawseys’ son Kit, 17, were killed when a viewing platform collapsed at the West Coast site in April 1995.

The couple have since been coordinators and advocates for the Cave Creek Families Group, working to keep the families in touch and maintaining an enduring relationship with the Department of Conservation (DOC).

After the disaster, they sought a full review of DOC’s building and safety signage processes, which resulted in legislative changes that allow the public to hold government departments legally accountable for accidents and loss of life.

DOC also undertook a significant overhaul of how its structures, including huts, bridges and platforms, were constructed and monitored.

The Pawseys also initiated a 7.5-hectare flax wetland QEII covenant on private rural land they previously owned, protecting the land in perpetuity. The area is named Kit Pawsey Wetland, after their son.