Kiwi Aroha rescued from mountain ledge after wandering far from forest home

LandSAR volunteers used the rescue of a kiwi who had strayed far from home as a search and rescue training opportunity.

A rare kiwi had to be saved by an alpine rescue team on the West Coast after she wandered onto a snowy cliff face 1250 metres above sea level.

Aroha is one of 27 juvenile rowi kiwi released around Lake Gault, near Fox Glacier in South Westland, in December.

The lake is surrounded by lowland forest and most kiwi have not travelled far from their release point – except Aroha.

"We monitor the kiwi frequently and while some haven't travelled far – a few hundred meters from their release point ... Aroha had travelled a long way," Department of Conservation (DOC) biodiversity ranger Iain Graham said.

"She'd gone from Lake Gault, out toward Gillespies on the coastline and then headed inland, across the state highway and up into the mountains behind Fox Glacier township."

Aroha's journey sent her 1250m up – more than double the elevation of any previously monitored rowi kiwi – and covered more than 12 kilometres.

"This is a lowland kiwi we are talking about here – or so we thought."

Department of Conservation Department of Conservation biodiversity ranger Iain Graham holds Aroha the rowi kiwi after her rescue.

DOC rangers tried to reach Aroha from her perch on the side of a cliff twice, then called in Land Search and Rescue's alpine cliff team – a group of highly trained volunteers.

The experienced mountaineers and rope rescue experts treated the mission to save Aroha as a training exercise.

They worked in snowy and steep conditions to rescue the lost kiwi, who was found hiding under some flat on a small ledge surrounded by bluffs.

Graham said she would have died if she had not been rescued.

Aroha was taken back to the Lake Gault area, where there were more grubs and insects to feed on.

"We expect her to regain the weight she has lost and get ready for her next adventure," he said.

Aroha will continue to be monitored by rangers.

JOANNE CARROLL/STUFF Rowi kiwi were released into a new site near Fox Glacier in December 2018.

Rowi kiwi were once widespread throughout New Zealand, but their population dwindled and just 150 were left in South Westland's Okarito forest by the 1990s.

DOC said the release of the 27 juvenile rowi, including Aroha, near Lake Gault in 2018 marked a significant milestone in the species' recovery. It is still only the second mainland site where rowi kiwi can be found.

The birds are hatched at the West Coast Wildlife Centre, raised at Willowbank in Christchurch, and mature on islands in the Marlborough Sounds.