Monteith's historic Greymouth brewery handed over to community

DB announced last year that it would stop brewing Monteith's in Greymouth and would instead shift production to Timaru and Auckland.

The historic Monteith’s Greymouth brewery is being handed over to the West Coast community.

DB Breweries announced in November it would be moving commercial production from its Monteith’s brewery in Greymouth to its other breweries in Timaru and Auckland.

It is not the first time DB has attempted to end Monteith’s brewing in Greymouth. The brewery dates back to 1868 and the beer brand was founded on the West Coast.

In 2001, DB’s closure attempt copped a public backlash across New Zealand and a boycott of the company’s products, which resulted in it back-tracking \several days later and reopening the brewery in a much smaller format with production shared across Greymouth, Auckland and Timaru.

Development West Coast chief executive Heath Milne said he and Grey mayor Tania Gibson had been talking to DB/Heineken to come up with a viable alternative.

“While it’s disappointing to see the end of the iconic brand being brewed in its original home, we have reached a good outcome through positive engagement with DB/Heineken,” he said.

“In recognition of the West Coast brand they have successfully leveraged off, and the loyalty of Coasters who have helped build their brand, DB/Heineken have offered to hand over their bottling plant.”

Milne said a new commercial enterprise could potentially be set up at the bottling plant to create new opportunities for the region.

“We are already working closely with our local craft brewers to see how we can best utilise this resource,” he said.

“It’s very sad to see the brewing staff lose their jobs, some after more than 30 years at the site. Hopefully their expertise may also play a part in any new venture.”

Gibson said the Monteith’s Brewery gastropub in Greymouth was an important source of local employment.

“It is sad to see the brewing operation leaving Greymouth, but from a commercial perspective the viability for DB/Heineken is not there. By working together we can create a new outcome for our community and help support the 25 positions still at the gastropub.”

A DB spokeswoman said the company would comment further when the plans were finalised.

Ross Setford/Supplied DB Breweries has moved commercial production from its Monteith’s brewery in Greymouth to its other breweries in Auckland and Timaru.

“In light of the impact of Covid and a wider need for us to streamline our operations, last year the small remaining commercial production at Monteith’s Brewery in Greymouth was moved to our other sites,” she said.

The Greymouth brewery had been producing less than 0.1 per of the company’s total annual volume. The production shift axed seven roles, including three full-time and four part-time jobs.

“The changes do not affect the gastropub and experience at Monteith’s Brewery, or our site footprint, which remain unchanged, and we are committed to maintaining the gastropub and experience as a highlight for visitors to Greymouth,” she said.

The gastropub employed about 25 local people and attracted about 40,000 visitors a year.

“Since the changeover last year, we have met with the Grey District mayor and CEO of Development West Coast to discuss the changes, reaffirm our commitment to the site and the community, and explore other ways in which we can support the local community that are sustainable and in our mutual interest,” the spokeswoman said.