Punakaiki residents assured water pipes will be fixed before tanks run dry

A West Coast tourist town is reliant on water supplied from private land. But the owners and the Buller District Council are at odds, putting the supply at risk. (Video first published January 2020.)

Police are investigating damage to a West Coast tourism hotspot’s water supply, which is subject to a dispute between the landowners and the local council.

The council has alleged the pipes at Punakaki's water supply were damaged over the weekend in a deliberate attack involving a handsaw.

The Buller District Council is seeking to compulsory purchase the land at Punakaiki where the township’s water supply has been drawn from since 1988.

The landowners are unhappy with an independent valuation of $330​ for the 25 square metres of land and related easements on another 365sqm.

READ MORE:

* Buller mayor believes handsaw used to damage Punakaiki water supply

* Landowners unimpressed by council's $330 offer for land to secure Punakaiki's water supply

* Coronavirus: Government Covid-19 funding would create 200-plus jobs - Buller mayor



Supplied Damage to water pipes supplying Punakaiki township on the West Coast.

Council chief executive Sharon Mason confirmed the council had reported the damage to police.

About 150 people live in Punakaiki, but more than 500,000 tourists visited the region each year pre-Covid, including 6500 a day during peak season.

The council had been taking water from the property since 1988 under a verbal agreement with the previous landowner.

The current resource consent, issued by the West Coast Regional Council in 2010, allowed the district council to take up to 345,600 litres a day.

Landowners Edgar Rochwalski and Janice Lee said the council did not own the dam, or access rights to the dam.

Joanne Carroll/Stuff Edgar Rochwalski and Janice Lee are in dispute with the Buller District Council over access to water.

“The water supply is ours. It is our only water supply. Buller District Council are not willing to share it,” they said in an email on Tuesday.

They were forced to move from the property because the council had “confiscated” their water supply, which took away their ability to generate power, they said.

“Buller District Council are responsible for excavating the land for tracks, damage to vegetation, removing private property signs and accessing our dam without consent.”

The couple said they were considering the council’s offer to buy the land and access rights.

Council infrastructure services group manager Mike Duff said the town’s storage tanks were about 90 per cent full.

“This level of storage provides Punakaiki around a week’s worth of supply under normal use. On that basis, council has not yet applied restriction measures until it has better understanding about what may have occurred.”

He said the council, as the drinking water supplier, had authority to enter land containing public waterworks infrastructure for the purpose of inspection, repairs, and maintenance. It also had a duty to investigate any potential risks to the supply.

Contractors were inspecting the pipeline on Tuesday, and police would be informed if they encountered “any unlawful obstruction” that got in the way of fixing the issue, he said.

“We will rely on both the Health Act 1956 and Local Government Act 2002 (s171) to exercise our statutory functions in respect to being the registered drinking water supplier.”