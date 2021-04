GeoNet reports the magnitude 4.9 quake was nine kilometres deep.

A light earthquake sent ripples along the West Coast on Thursday evening.

Nearly 400 people reported feeling the magnitude 4.9 quake just after 8pm, centred 45 kilometres southwest of Haast.

Most described the shaking as “weak”.

Another 4.7 magnitude quake struck in the same spot at 5.50pm on Wednesday.