Man flown to hospital after crashing into a bridge on the West Coast

A man has been flown to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the West Coast.

Greymouth fire chief Lee Swinburn said the man had to be cut from his car after he crashed into the New River bridge just south of Greymouth about 2.15pm on Monday.

“A car has hit the abutment of New River bridge and one sole occupant was heavily trapped,” he said.

“It took us half an hour to extract them from the vehicle.”

The man was heading south when the crash happened.

Two fire engines attended and fire fighters used cutting equipment to free the man from the car.

The road was blocked for half an hour, Swinburn said.

Google A car hit New River bridge south of Greymouth and the driver is in a serious condition.

A rescue helicopter crew flew the man to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, a St John spokesperson said.

A recent report by the West Coast Regional Council said the West Coast had the worst road safety record of any region in New Zealand per capita.

The report prompted calls for more safety measures on West Coast roads, including bridge upgrades.

There were 27 fatal and 156 serious injury crashes on the West Coast from 2016 to 2020.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency data shows 48 crashes happened on one-lane bridges between 2015 and 2020 in Westland alone.