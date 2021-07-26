Flood evacuees all have a bed, but long recovery for Westport expected

A volunteer from Moisture Movers helps remove contaminated carpet from Salu Acklino’s home on Roebuck St in Westport.

Westport residents displaced from their flooded homes all have a bed for now but a shortage of tradies and materials will slow down a return to homes, the mayor says.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will visit the town on Tuesday to see the recovery efforts after half the town’s population was evacuated from their homes during a major flood.

The total number of red-stickered houses is yet to be determined, but about 100 are confirmed so far. About 400 homes more have been yellow-stickered.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said the recovery was an “evolving picture”.

All the evacuees had either returned to their homes or been housed in temporary accommodation, such as motels or Airbnbs, he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF A new band of hard-working volunteers is helping to strip flood-damaged Westport homes of their sodden carpets.

Some insurance companies were providing motorhomes for people to live in on their sections as part of their policies.

Many of the yellow-stickered properties would not be habitable immediately until they were repaired, cleaned up and essential items such as beds replaced, Cleine said.

“I’m hearing anecdotally there is an issue getting contractors and materials as well as appliances like fridges, freezers and heat pumps because of supply lines into New Zealand,” he said.

Contractors and out-of-town responders were staying in other towns like Punakaiki and travelling in and out of Westport due to the accommodation shortage.

The state of emergency would be in place until Friday, he said.

Buller Emergency Management Sodden and contaminated household items are put out on curbs, ready to be picked up by volunteers and dumped after last weekend's flooding in Westport.

A public meeting for residents is being on Monday evening and livestreamed on the Buller Emergency Management Facebook page.

On Thursday, the Government announced it would contribute another $1 million to help the West Coast town.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment would be setting up a temporary village on a large paddock in Domett Street, but that might not be ready for a couple of months, Cleine said.

It would likely include portable cabins for families as well as single workers.

The Defence Force has been helping the council contractors clear rubbish from flooded homes. Contractors increased the number of trucks from three to 12 to cope with the workload.

Cleine said between 750 and 1000 tonnes had been collected by Monday and brought to the disused Holcim cement plant for sorting. It would then be sent to landfill in Grey or Westland.

Stu Gorrie/Garden City Helicopters Aerial photographs of Westport show the scale of the flooding.

He estimated the total collected would be up to 5000 tonnes. The Westport transfer station was still accepting flood damaged items for free. A separate hazardous material collection for items like asbestos would be done by specialists, he said.

Buller Health centre had to be evacuated on July 17 as flood waters rose. Staff and 17 patients were moved to Club Buller where a makeshift ward was set up.

About eight or nine patients were taken by ambulance to Te Nikau Hospital in Greymouth on Juny 18.

West Coast District Health Board incident controller Phil Wheble said some catering staff moved back into the Buller Health centre on Monday to prepare food for patients and meals on wheels.

Most services would move back in on Tuesday including Buller Medical Centre, community mental health and blood testing. Radiology would be back on Wednesday.

Club Buller would continue to house a temporary hospital ward, acute assessment and maternity services. Three patients were in the temporary ward.

He hoped Buller Health's inpatient ward would be reopened after being clinically cleaned and restocked later this week.

Westport Airport’s runway lights had been out since the flood and as a result flights were restricted to daylight hours.

The Government has put $300,000 into the mayoral relief fund, which also attracted $50,000 in public donations to help those badly affected.

The Ministry for Primary Industries and the SPCA set up a temporary dog shelter to run until August 6.

Volunteer groups also banded together to help with the town’s cleanup efforts.

Residents needing help can call 03 789 7999.