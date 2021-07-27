Prime Minister Jacinda Adern saddened by 'devastating' Westport flood damage

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Westport to see the flood recovery efforts and met affected homeowner Dorothy Burrows.

“Devastating” is how Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has described the aftermath of a major flood Westport.

Ardern visited the West Coast town on Tuesday to survey damage and be briefed on the recovery response 10 days after half the population was evacuated from their homes during a red alert-level storm on July 17.

The total number of red-stickered houses has yet to be determined, but about 100 are confirmed so far. About 400 homes have been yellow-stickered.

“Just driving around, you just see the sheer number of houses with those yellow and red stickers, and still some people’s possessions so clearly damaged beyond repair waiting on the side of the road to be taken away. It’s devastating to see the impact it’s had here.”

READ MORE:

* Flood evacuees all have a bed, but Westport's recovery will take 'months'

* State of emergency extended for another week after Westport flood

* Army helping clear rubbish as number of red-stickered Westport homes to be confirmed



Joanne Naish/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Dorothy Burrow’s flood-damaged Westport home.

Ardern met affected property owners George and Dorothy Burrows, whose Gladstone St home was inundated by floodwaters for the second time in three years.

Dorothy Burrows cried as she hugged Ardern and showed her around her flood-damaged home.

The water reached the tops of her kitchen bench only three years after Cyclone Fehi caused widespread damage.

The Buller River reached its highest ever recorded level at 12.8m on July 17. The previous record was 11.8 set in 1970.

Ardern said she wanted to see for herself what the immediate and longer term recovery needs were.

“What’s really clear is the housing issues that are likely to present for not weeks, but months.”

Joanne Naish/Stuff Ardern visits workers helping with the cleanup.

The Government was not considering buying red-stickered homes in flood-prone areas but would work with Buller District Council on its recovery plan, she said.

Some temporary relocatable houses are arriving in Westport to help.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said all options would be on the table.

Ardern was joined by West Coast-Tasman MP and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor for a briefing at the town’s emergency operations centre.

O’Connor said the Government had declined to fund flood protection for the Buller and Orowaiti rivers when the West Coast Regional Council applied for shovel-ready funding because the proposal lacked detail.

The scheme involved extensive stopbanks and floodwalls – essentially ring-fencing the town from the Buller and Orowaiti rivers – and would have cost $10.2 million.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Ardern with Buller mayor Jamie Cleine and Minister Damien O’Connor in Westport.

Ardern said responsibility for flood protection sat with regional councils, but the Government would be working with councils on addressing hazards and climate resilience.

It had funded flood protection in some areas through its Covid-19 response and recovery. However, the proposed flood protection for Westport would not have been finished, or necessarily have made a difference on July 17.

O’Connor said about 30 farms had been flooded in Buller, including three or four “really badly” and one with major stock loss.

The estimated total stock loss was about 500 and farmers were being supported by the rural network support trust and Federated Farmers.

“Most of those will be back in production within six months, so while it is really tough through spring the farmers see their way clear not so for some people in town,” he said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Westport township after floodwaters inundated the area over the weekend.

Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced $500,000 in funding so job seekers could be employed to help farmers and growers clear debris and complete cleanup work on their properties.

“It will also enable the local councils or other authorised agencies to hire job seekers to help with the cleanup,” she said.

The funding would pay for up to 30 job seekers for a maximum of 12 weeks.