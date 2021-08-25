West Coast council announces staff restructure during lockdown Zoom call

An employment law advocate says employers need reminding work rights have not changed because of the coronavirus crisis.

A West Coast council told its management team during a lockdown video call their jobs are likely to be cut.

An employment lawyer slammed the move as insensitive and says it may breach the council’s obligation to be a fair and reasonable employer.

The Grey District Council announced the proposed senior management restructure to staff via Zoom on Tuesday. The managers knew changes were being proposed, but not how their roles would be affected.

Under the proposal, the infrastructure services, corporate services, environmental services and community development managers’ roles would no longer exist.

One of the managers has been working for council since 1980s.

Sam Strong/Stuff The Grey District Council offices where the senior management team faces restructure

The roles would be replaced with two permanent group managers and a people and capability business partner. A further two new managers for finance and risk and customer experience would report to the group managers.

Employment law specialist Barbara Buckett said it was not fair or reasonable for the council to announce the major changes during level 4 lockdown.

“At the very least they are being very insensitive and are adding to the pressure and stress people are under in this time of uncertainty,” she said.

She could not see why it could not wait until after lockdown.

Those whose roles were being disestablished should have been told face-to-face, Buckett said.

She questioned whether they were able to get good legal advice during lockdown and believed a deadline of a little over a week was unreasonable.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Grey mayor Tania Gibson on the viewing platform over the Grey River.

Grey District mayor Tania Gibson said the restructure was in the pipeline for months after a review of the organisation – the first in about 20 years.

The announcement was going to be made before lockdown but was delayed after a staff member had a family bereavement, Gibson said.

“It’s not very good timing, but it had been delayed twice already and staff were waiting to know so this gives them clarity,” she said.

Staff have until September 3 to give feedback and decisions will be announced in the week ending September 17.

The changes were being driven by chief executive Paul Morris with support from the councillors, Gibson said.

Morris told Stuff the decision to announce during lockdown was made with the agreement of senior managers.

Staff were all well aware the change proposal was being prepared, he said.

"So, while the timing is clearly not ideal, the feedback I had from staff was that it was better to release the proposal as people wanted to know."

The council staff’s in-house union chairman Craig Stanton said the announcement was not a surprise.

“They had held off for three weeks so those managers were left hanging. I think they have done the right thing,” he said.

Stanton was concerned there might be more restructuring of more staff in future.

“It’s worrying for all staff. Councils are being looked at from a national level, and we are looking at ways we can best react to it,” he said.

In June, the council announced it had started work that aimed “to put the customer at the centre of everything we do and prepare the organisation to face Government-led changes across the sector”.

Morris said at the time an organisational review had highlighted some key issues around past under-investment in internal systems and processes, the organisation’s internal leadership and strategic direction.

Sam Strong/Stuff A review of Grey District Council has shown “past under-investment” in systems and processes.

Morris has been in the role since March 2020 when the previous chief executive, Paul Pretorius, retired after 22 years in the job.

Morris was previously at the Mackenzie District Council as finance and commercial group manager.