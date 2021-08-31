Twenty years ago, West Coasters were given $92m – it's now worth $146m

How much of the economy can operate at Level 4 and 3?

Development West Coast (DWC) has grown its fund to record levels as well as helped more businesses than ever before, according to its latest annual report.

The organisation was set up in 2001 with $92m Government money to offset the impact of the end of native timber milling on the West Coast economy.

It has been previously criticised for lacking transparency and squirrelling money away while businesses struggle to retain jobs.

According to its annual report, it grew its fund to $146m in the year to March 2021, and gave 86 per cent more in loans to West Coast businesses.

The report comes as DWC is offering up to $500 to the region’s businesses to help with contactless deliveries during alert level 3.

It has a number of failed investments, including $3m on an unsuccessful cranberry farm and $13m into a struggling dairy farm. An $880,000 investment in Putake Honey sparked controversy because it processes honey in Blenheim, not on the West Coast. According to its latest report it has sold the honey business.

Chief executive Heath Milne said the report highlighted a year of extremes – economic disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic and record support for West Coast businesses.

“Covid-19 has triggered a significant economic shock to the West Coast,” he said.

Businesses had been doing it tough under lockdown so the $500 rebate scheme would help them adapt and claim $10 for each delivery, he said.

Infometrics estimated 81.9 per cent of the West Coast’s workforce would be back to work under level 3, Milne said.

About 13 per cent, or 2098 jobs, were in cafes, restaurants, takeaway food services and retail trade.

The annual report shows in the year to March, DWC approved $6.7m in commercial finance which was an 86 per cent increase from the previous year. A further $3.5m was invested in regional development and community projects. It also gave $5m to the Glacier Country Business Support Fund.

Milne said DWC’s investment portfolio had an outstanding result with a net profit of $14.2m – helping it maintain the fund’s value for future generations. The year before it made $1.7m profit.

In the 20 years since it began, DWC had grown its $92m fund to $146.4m, while investing $164.6m in the West Coast economy.

He said for the coming year it would be focusing on supporting Buller through flood recovery and developing an economic development strategy for the next 30 years.