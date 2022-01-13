'Massive' labour shortage on the West Coast amid housing market boom

From roaring waterfalls to stunning coastal walks, Brook Sabin and Radha Engling discover a West Coast that's a step back into a Jurassic New Zealand (video published April 2018).

Houses on the West Coast are three times cheaper than the national average, but a labour and housing shortage is leaving local businesses desperate for staff.

Property developer Geoff Ball began developing the Paroa Estate development subdivision in 2004, but the housing market took a nose-dive with the global financial crisis and the loss of mining jobs after the Pike River mine disaster.

In 2015, Stuff reported houses on the West Coast were taking almost three years to sell and residential property land prices in the Grey District had fallen by 17.5 per cent.

Ball said the region’s housing market had turned a corner and there was now “massive” demand. The 49 sections in stage one of his Paroa Estate development near Greymouth had finally sold out after 18 years.

Thirteen of 47 sections had been released in the second stage of his development, and they had all sold to GJ Gardiner and Jennian Homes.

Ball was also in the planning stages of a 200-section residential development in Kaiata, just outside Greymouth.

The area was traditionally industrial, but he was rezoning some land to residential. The Grey District Council was supportive because the area was “high and dry” away from coastal and river hazards, he said.

It would take two to three years to develop but would help solve the housing crisis on the West Coast, he said.

Ball said new three and four-bedroom house and land packages were selling for between $580,000 and $600,000.

The average house price on the West Coast is $313,478 – a third of the national average of $970,174.

“You can’t get that anywhere else. The problem with the housing stock on the West Coast is the quality is quite run down and that goes back to the loss of the native timber and mining industries – jobs disappeared overnight,” he said.

The region’s job market was also heating up, with the number of advertisements on Seek rising 42 per cent between November 2020 and November 2021.

According to Infometrics, employment grew on the West Coast by 2.7 per cent in the year to the end of September 2021, compared to 0.6 per cent nationally.

The number of people receiving jobseeker support fell 8 per cent – from 1587 in December 2020 to 1458 in December last year.

Upskill West Coast manager Tania Washer said local businesses were struggling to find skilled staff.

“Engineering, construction, medical, hairdressers always struggle to fill roles. Fishing farming and forestry are continually recruiting, and they would expand if they could but not being able to find staff is holding them back.”

New Zealand’s border closure due to Covid-19, shutting the door to migrant workers, meant the hospitality sector in particular was in desperate need of staff, she said. The lack of rental accommodation in the region’s main towns was also affecting their ability to attract staff.

Washer said she was advertising for 20 front of house roles between Greymouth and Hokitika.

Punakaiki cafe and motel owner Patrick Volk said he usually employed up to 40 staff in summer but now had only 17, meaning he and his business partner were “completely on the tools”.

“The biggest challenge is finding staff without access to the international workers that come to New Zealand every year. New Zealanders don’t want to work in hospitality.”

He said he was offering more than the minimum wage, but one applicant told him they were offered $35 an hour to clear tables in Queenstown.

He had hoped to open a new café in Hokitika, but could find only two of the four staff members needed, despite extensive advertising.

Development West Coast chief executive Heath Milne said there were massive labour shortages on the West Coast.

“Businesses are crying out for more staff and there are lots of opportunities for people who move here.”

Development West Coast had just started offering four scholarships a year to first-time tertiary students in a bid to encourage graduates to work on the West Coast.

The scholarships, worth up to $32,500, are awarded to West Coast students willing to work in the region Coast during the holidays and return to the region after they graduate.

Milne said the recipients were from diverse fields, including veterinary science, nursing, engineering. and law.

People were realising they could move to the West Coast for cheaper housing, enjoy the outdoor lifestyle it offered, and easily find work, he said.